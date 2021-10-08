1st 7-Eleven store in India set to open in Mumbai

08, Oct. 2021

Photo by 大爷 您 on Unsplash
Photo by 大爷 您 on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - The first 7-Eleven convenience store in India will open in Mumbai on Saturday as part of an agreement involving a U.S. subsidiary of Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and a local retailer.

Seven-Eleven Japan said Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. and 7-India Convenience Retail Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., gave the go-ahead to the launch, with the master franchise contract signed Wednesday. These Indian companies operate under the wing of conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Mumbai store, located in the Andheri East district, is the first under 7-India's plans to rapidly roll out outlets in the city's economic zone and neighboring areas.

A spokesman for Seven & i Holdings Co., the Tokyo-based parent company of Seven-Eleven Japan, told NNA that Mumbai, the most populous city in India, is at the center of its strategy in entering the Indian market.

"We will focus on Mumbai's urban areas for the present in view of the need to set up logistics facilities and factories required for the operation of convenience stores," the spokesman said.

In India, 7-Eleven stores are expected to offer food items specifically tailored to local tastes, along with daily essentials. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by 大爷 您 on Unsplash
1st 7-Eleven store in India set to open in Mumbai

India Retail

1 MINUTE

SonKim Retail has grown its GS25 convenience chain to a network of over 100 stores across Vietnam. (Photo: SonKim Retail)
SonKim Retail wins global award as Vietnam retail flourishes

Vietnam Retail

7 DAYS AGO

An opening ceremony is held for an electronic goods store of JD.ID, the Indonesian unit of Chinese electronic commerce company JD.com Inc. at Aeon Mall Sentul City in Bogor, Indonesia, on Sept. 14, 2021. (Photo courtesy of PT. Aeon Mall Indonesia)
Aeon Mall ties up with China e-commerce operator JD.com in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

23 DAYS AGO

On March 20, 2021, Suning.com opened its inaugural Suning Retail Cloud furniture and household goods store in Jintan district of Changzhou city in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. (Photo: Suning)
Suning expands to Vietnam border, to open 900 furniture stores in China in Q3

China Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows Mitsui Shopping Park LaLa station Lianhua Road, a station building shopping complex that Mitsui Fudosan Co. will open later in 2021 in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)
Mitsui Fudosan to open 1st overseas station building mall in Shanghai

China Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows Komeri Hard & Green Phanom Sarakham, Japanese do-it-yourself chain store operator Komeri Co.'s first outlet in Thailand to be opened later in June 2021 in the eastern province of Chachoengsao. (Photo courtesy of Komeri Co.)
Japanese DIY chain operator Komeri to open 1st outlet in Thailand

Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

A woman tests a "live commerce" performance on a Japanese item via the Kuaishou short video app. E-commerce company Inagora Inc. opened a shop for Japanese goods on Kuaishou's cross-border platform on June 8, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Inagora)
Inagora opens Japanese goods shop on China's Kuaishou platform

China Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

The store opening of Jonetz by Don Don Donki on March 18 at Lot 10 mall in Kuala Lumpur has attracted very long queues. The Japanese discount and convenience chain plans to open a total of 11 outlets in Malaysia by 2024. (NNA)
Don Don Donki opens first Malaysia store, 10 more to follow

Malaysia Retail

7 MONTHS AGO

A HERO supermarket in South Jakarta in March 2021 awaits more customers as parent company PT Hero Supermarket Tbk plans more ideas to boost sales. (NNA)
Indonesian retail continues growth, expects to hit $37 billion, says Technavio

Indonesia Retail

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Yan Krukov from Pexels
Itochu boosts investment in Taiwan Pelican Express

Taiwan Retail

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Timothy Paule II from Pexels
Ningbo Hankyu commercial complex to open April 16

China Retail

7 MONTHS AGO

A worker pushing goods at an Amazon fulfilment center in India (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
In uprising against Amazon, Indian traders want it banned, fairplay for e-commerce

India Retail

8 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia)
Tokopedia eyes 2021 dual listing, more collaborations in Indonesia's digital boom

Indonesia Retail

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020, shows Japanese retailer Meidi-Ya Co.'s flagship outlet in Singapore ready to officially open.
Japanese food retailer Meidi-Ya to open flagship outlet in Singapore

Singapore Retail

11 MONTHS AGO

Image by Preis_King from Pixabay
Taiwan PChome's SEAsia online expansion with local partners sees early success

Taiwan Retail

11 MONTHS AGO

Zann Lee, Vice President of Skechers for Southeast Asia, hopes there will be more support from governments to help companies upskill workers as they expand into digitalization. (Photo courtesy of Insider Communications Pte. Ltd.)
Skechers launches 70 outlets in SE Asia, builds stronger online presence amid COVID crisis

Singapore Retail

11 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first Indian store in New Delhi. After its first year in India, Uniqlo has set up an online store following many requests from Indian customers. (NNA)
Uniqlo India launches online store as e-tailers battle for multi-billion-dollar Diwali shopping

India Retail

11 MONTHS AGO

Japanese bookstore chain Tsutaya Books Co.'s outlet in Hangzhou. (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Tsutaya bookstore chain opens 1st China outlet in Hangzhou

China Retail

12 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows an image of Aeon Mall Sentul City in Bogor, West Java Province, in Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Aeon Mall Co.)
Aeon Mall to open 3rd shopping center in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

12 MONTHS AGO

Owndays India opens its first store in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Oct 1, 2020. The company had relocated one of its stores from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata to Bengaluru. Photo courtesy of Owndays India)
Owndays to open 20 optical shops in India after lockdown delay

India Retail

12 MONTHS AGO

Customers stand in line at Japanese casual fashion chain operator Adastria Co.’s first “niko and …” brand outlet in Shanghai, China, on Dec. 22, 2019, the day after opening. The company said on Sept. 8, 2020, it will open the brand’s second shop in Shanghai in December 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan casual fashion brand "niko and ..." to open 2nd store in China

China Retail

09, Sep. 2020

Valuence Holdings Inc., a Japanese company buying luxury goods from customers, opens an outlet in Singapore on Sept. 1, 2020. Photo shows the entrance of the shop, Nanboya Singapore. (Photo courtesy of Valuence Holdings)
Luxury goods-buying service Nanboya opens Singapore outlet

Singapore Retail

02, Sep. 2020

20170815_thb_711.jpg
Thai operator to open 7-Eleven stores in Laos under 30-year deal

Laos Retail

01, Sep. 2020

image-1598842955998.jpg
Reliance buys Future Group units for $3.2 bil. to be major retailer

India Retail

31, Aug. 2020

Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Tangeran, Banten Province, west of Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Lawson)
NEC, Lawson to start experiment on store-based use of digital technologies in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

25, Aug. 2020

Photo by Cam Morin on Unsplash
Japanese casual apparel retailer ANAP to enter Philippines

Philippines Retail

24, Aug. 2020

Photo by Mehrad Vosoughi on Unsplash
Japan Lawson speeds up expansion in China, opening stores in Hebei, Hainan

China Retail

03, Aug. 2020