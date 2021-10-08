1st 7-Eleven store in India set to open in Mumbai

Photo by 大爷 您 on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - The first 7-Eleven convenience store in India will open in Mumbai on Saturday as part of an agreement involving a U.S. subsidiary of Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and a local retailer.

Seven-Eleven Japan said Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. and 7-India Convenience Retail Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., gave the go-ahead to the launch, with the master franchise contract signed Wednesday. These Indian companies operate under the wing of conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Mumbai store, located in the Andheri East district, is the first under 7-India's plans to rapidly roll out outlets in the city's economic zone and neighboring areas.

A spokesman for Seven & i Holdings Co., the Tokyo-based parent company of Seven-Eleven Japan, told NNA that Mumbai, the most populous city in India, is at the center of its strategy in entering the Indian market.

"We will focus on Mumbai's urban areas for the present in view of the need to set up logistics facilities and factories required for the operation of convenience stores," the spokesman said.

In India, 7-Eleven stores are expected to offer food items specifically tailored to local tastes, along with daily essentials. (NNA/Kyodo)