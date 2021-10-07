Sumitomo Forestry to join housing project in Indonesia's Makassar

07, Oct. 2021

This is a rendering of the Summarecon Mutiara Makassar project in Makassar on Sulawesi Island, in which Japanese developer Sumitomo Forestry Co. will engage in a housing project. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Forestry Co.)
This is a rendering of the Summarecon Mutiara Makassar project in Makassar on Sulawesi Island, in which Japanese developer Sumitomo Forestry Co. will engage in a housing project. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Forestry Co.)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese housing and real estate developer Sumitomo Forestry Co. will engage in a large-scale housing project in Makassar, Indonesia, in a tie-up with a pair of local industrial peers.

Sumitomo Forestry said it has teamed up with PT. Summarecon Agung Tbk and PT. Mutiara Properti Cemerlang for the $84 million project, in which 500 two-story units are scheduled to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023 for delivery through 2029.

The houses will be built on a land plot of about 140,000 square meters and have eco-friendly features such as building materials with limited energy loss as well as effective ventilation and sunlight control. Sales prices have yet to be disclosed.

Sumitomo Forestry is the first foreign business to participate in the Summarecon Mutiara Makassar project, which is aimed at alleviating the density of population in the biggest city on Sulawesi Island and the capital of South Sulawesi Province.

The project involving the Tokyo-based company is part of a larger housing scheme in Makassar, whose economic zone has a population of nearly 3 million. The segment in question is located 10 minutes by car from Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport and 15 minutes from the city's main urban area.

A subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry, PT. Sumitomo Forestry Indonesia, will own a 49 percent stake in a joint venture for the project with the rest to be held by a Summarecon-Mutiara venture.

It is Sumitomo Forestry's third housing project in Indonesia and first with eco-friendly orientation in Southeast Asia. The company has engaged in projects in Bekasi, West Java Province, and Jakarta.

Sumitomo sees Asia as a third pillar of its overseas housing and real estate operations and plans to push ahead with its active investment strategy for the Indonesian market, where its engagement has continued for more than 50 years. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

This is a rendering of the Summarecon Mutiara Makassar project in Makassar on Sulawesi Island, in which Japanese developer Sumitomo Forestry Co. will engage in a housing project. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Forestry Co.)
Sumitomo Forestry to join housing project in Indonesia's Makassar

Indonesia Property

9 MINUTES AGO

Photo shows an image of completed smart homes under the smart township project in the Kota Deltamas industrial area in Bekasi, West Java Province. PT PanaHome Deltamas Indonesia has launched the sale of 18 housing units with a state-of-the art air management system. (Photo courtesy of PT PanaHome Deltamas Indonesia)
Panasonic-Sojitz venture launches new smart home sales in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

1 MONTH AGO

Photo shows townhouses under construction as part of the Thepharak project in Samut Prakan Province in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.)
Hankyu Hanshin Properties engaged in 3 housing projects in Thailand

Thailand Property

1 MONTH AGO

One Phayathai (R) will house two hotels, offices and shops and situated next to a luxury condominium, Park Origin Phayathai (L), in the city-center of Bangkok. (Photo: Origin Property)
Tokyu Land aims growth with One Origin starting with $108 mil Bangkok building

Thailand Property

2 MONTHS AGO

This image shows a rendering of the Oasis Central Sudirman complex project in Jakarta to be undertaken by Mitsubishi Estate Co. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate Co.)
Mitsubishi Estate to join huge urban development project in Jakarta

Indonesia Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese contractor Toda Corp.'s Indonesian arm and local property developer Ciputra Group hold a groundbreaking ceremony in southern Jakarta on June 3, 2021, to build a 24-story condo complex.(NNA)
Japan's Toda begins building high-rise condo complex in Jakarta

Indonesia Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Architectural images of houses to be developed by Kasumigaseki Capital Co.'s local unit in Indonesia, PT. Kasumigaseki Development Indonesia. (Photo courtesy of Kasumigaseki Capital Co.)
Japan's Kasumigaseki Capital to engage in Indonesian housing project

Indonesia Property

5 MONTHS AGO

Exterior appearance of hotel to be opened in Bangkok in 2024 by Japan's Sotetsu group. (Courtesy of Sotetsu Hotel Development Co.)
Japan's Sotetsu group to open hotel in Bangkok in 2024

Thailand Property

5 MONTHS AGO

This image shows a rendering of the completed first phase of the Amata City Halong industrial park in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh, with Marubeni Corp. acting as sales agent. (Photo courtesy of Amata City Halong Joint Stock Co.)
Japan's Marubeni named sales agent for industrial park in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Bangkok, Thailand (Photo by Stephen Cook on Unsplash)
Japan's Kanden Realty sets up 1st overseas office in Thailand

Thailand Property

6 MONTHS AGO

A file photo showing office buildings in Tokyo which is one of the places where commercial real estate prices have been hit hard by the pandemic. Singapore and Hong Kong were also badly affected. (Image by Pierre Blaché from Pixabay)
Commercial property may never recover to pre-COVID, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong hardest hit

Asia Property

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tuan Anh Dinh from Pexels
Japan's Takashimaya to join complex development project in Hanoi

Vietnam Property

7 MONTHS AGO

Many private and public construction projects in the Philippines were put on hold in the second and third quarters of 2020 due to the strict lockdown imposed by the government. This affected the supply of residential as well as office units. Photo taken in June 2020 in Mandaluyong City in capital Metro Manila. (NNA)
Logistics, warehousing aiding slow recovery of Philippine property

Philippines Property

7 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows an image of a residential project in Changchun, Jilin Province, China, involving Marubeni Corp. and Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. together with their local partner. Completion of the complex is scheduled for December 2024. (Photo courtesy of Marubeni)
Marubeni, Mitsubishi Estate expanding residential projects in China

China Property

9 MONTHS AGO

Image shows Tokyu Corp.'s SORA gardens SC project in Binh Duong Province in southern Vietnam. (Image courtesy of Tokyu Corp.)
Tokyu to open large mall with Aeon outlet near Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Philipp Birmes from Pexels
Mitsubishi Estate's Thai unit focusing on new commercial properties

Thailand Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Image shows a completed Sakura Garden City complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Daiwa Lifenext Co. said on Dec. 1, 2020, it has engaged a local unit in Jakarta to manage properties at the complex. (Image courtesy of Daiwa Lifenext)
Daiwa Lifenext launches unit to manage Jakarta properties

Indonesia Property

10 MONTHS AGO

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao（Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)
Mitsui Fudosan completes 1st LaLaport shopping mall in China

China Property

11 MONTHS AGO

A serviced apartment complex project by Sojitz Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co. in Indonesia's West Java Province. (Courtesy of Sojitz Corp. and Daiwa House Industry Co.)
Sojitz, Daiwa House to build serviced apartments in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

11 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Sumitomo teams with 5 other Japan firms for Hanoi smart city project

Vietnam Property

11 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a room in a serviced condo complex to be managed by JRE Development Co., a Thai subsidiary of Japanese trader JALUX Inc., in Amphoe Sriracha in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi. (Photo courtesy of JALUX Inc.)
Japan trader Jalux begins condo management business in Thailand

Thailand Property

08, Sep. 2020

A room of Lyf Sukhumvit8 Bangkok serviced apartment (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan enters serviced apartment business in Thailand

Thailand Property

03, Aug. 2020

Located along Chennai’s IT corridor, ITPC, Radial Road (artist’s impression) will be developed in phases and it has been pre-certified with a Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (Photo courtesy of CapitaLand)
Singapore’s CapitaLand begins construction of its 3rd IT park in Chennai, India

India Property

29, Jul. 2020

Housing units in SAVASA Smart Township near Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Panasonic Homes)
Panasonic Homes launches sales of smart town housing units near Jakarta

Indonesia Property

22, Jul. 2020

Sakura Terrace serviced apartment (Photo courtesy of Shinoken Group)
Japanese realtor Shinoken starts 2nd serviced apartment in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

22, Jul. 2020

(Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate Residence)
Mitsubishi undertaking its 1st detached house project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

20, Jul. 2020

Photo by Kai Pilger from Pexels
Japan’s Daiwa House, Australia’s Lendlease to develop $ 374 million high-rise project in New York

United States Property

16, Jul. 2020