Desten launches global roadshow for EV with ultra-fast charging in Indonesia

07, Oct. 2021

Desten launches its EV ultra-fast charging technology for the Indonesian market first before its global roadshow. (Photo: Desten)
By Celine Chen

INDONESIA, NNA - Hong Kong's Desten is launching what it claims to be the world's first ultra-fast charging battery pack alongside its electric car which can charge to 80 percent in 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

Its breakthrough technology and the car it designed and engineered to host it will make their debut in Jakarta this week, said a statement from the company on October 4.

Desten plans to showcase these innovations in a global roadshow starting in Asia before moving to the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Founded in 2015, Desten has since disrupted the lithium-ion battery industry, by leading the electrification of mobility and propelling green power generation.

Packed with 900 kilowatts of power, its ultra-fast charger can enable its car to achieve 500 kilometers of range, it said.

"The rollout of ultra-fast charging technology aims to overcome the major challenges in EV adoption, addressing drivers' range and charging anxiety. Desten's ultra-fast charging solutions enable drivers to charge an electric car as quickly as refueling a traditional combustion engine-powered car," said the start-up.

Besides making charging more accessible for EV drivers in urban and high-density areas, the solution can also reduce the number of charging systems required to cater to their needs.

Siamak Kia, CEO of Desten Group. "Five-minute charging can make electric cars far more appealing than they are today as we don't require a change in driving behaviors, leveraging the same publicly available petrol station infrastructures."

"Soon you will be able to purchase electric cars with Desten batteries inside. You will not have to wait to charge your car at a charging station any longer than it takes you to fuel your combustion car today," Kia added.

Analysts have said Indonesia's plans to push for electric vehicle adoption could be hampered by inadequate charging infrastructures and financial incentives to encourage car owners to make the transition.

DBS Group Research said the government may have to take the lead to build the infrastructure network instead of relying on private investors.

Desten and the Indonesian government share common goals to electrify mobility and integrate more sustainable energy projects into the existing grid.

"With the shift towards renewable energy in Indonesia and huge economic potential from the development of the entire battery value chain, Indonesia will strengthen its position as a global hub in energy innovation and one of the leaders of the international sustainability movement," said Kia.

The government has set a sales target of 2.1 million electric motorcycles and 400,000 electric cars by 2025. It expects sales to reach 2.5 million and 600,000 units respectively by 2030.

By 2040, only electric motorcycles will be sold, while all vehicles sold by 2050 will be electric.

Desten's speedy charging capability is the result of breakthrough discoveries in materials and cell structures, featuring novel chemical formulations produced on a custom manufacturing line. The cell can achieve an industry-leading 3,000 cycles and over 1.5 million kilometers of total driving range, it said.

Fast charging usually entails high levels of heat build-up within batteries. Despite ultra-fast charging speeds, Desten batteries retain high thermal stability, remaining cool throughout operation.

The batteries are also certified by external testing organizations to maintain temperatures of less than 15 degrees centigrade above ambient temperatures during operation.

Unlike other batteries, Desten battery cells do not require water cooling. This reduces costs and battery cooling systems' weight, resulting in energy and cost savings, said the company.

Its cells also allow for much-improved energy recuperation from driving. This creates the opportunity to design smaller battery packs for electric vehicles which cost less, making EVs more affordable.

With United Nations 38.3 certification, the battery has passed all safety tests, making it an ideal technology for automotive-grade battery solutions.

Desten's battery cell technology is produced from primarily renewable energy sources, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint.

"As our batteries last many times longer than typical electric car batteries, our technologies are environmentally friendlier and more sustainable. At the end of their life in an electric car, our batteries can be used in energy storage systems for various applications, expanding their useful life," said Kia.

