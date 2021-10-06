Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions, Thailand's PTT TO set up JV

06, Oct. 2021

Photo by Andreas Felske on Unsplash
Photo by Andreas Felske on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corp. and a subsidiary of state-owned Thai energy group PTT Public Co. will set up a joint venture to enter the on-site energy business involving liquefied natural gas supply in Thailand.

The wholly owned unit of Japanese utility Tokyo Gas Co. said it has agreed with Siam Management Holdings Co. to form the venture, PTT & TGES Optec Co., in Bangkok in November with the start of operations planned for the January-March quarter of next year.

Capitalized at 60 million baht ($1.8 million), the new firm will be owned 51 percent by Siam Management Holdings and 49 percent by Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions.

Its business will center on offering an "advanced energy service" with a combination of LNG supply by lorry and various types of generation systems using solar, biomass and thermal power, among others, according to the Japanese company.

Visualization and automatic optimum control of equipment are also among specific features of the service, which will be provided in a country where fuel conversion from liquefied petroleum gas and heavy oil to LNG will proceed rapidly, it said.

Potential customers include factories, utilities and small power producers - businesses benefiting from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand's scheme to purchase electricity for preferential prices for a long period from small cogeneration and other operators under certain conditions, it added. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Andreas Felske on Unsplash
Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions, Thailand's PTT TO set up JV

Thailand Energy

1 MINUTE

JERA Co. President Satoshi Onoda tells an online press conference his firm is investing in Aboitiz Power Corp. of the Philippines to engage in LNG and renewable energy operations. (Photo courtesy of JERA)
Japan's JERA to invest in Aboitiz Power for decarbonization ventures

Philippines Energy

8 DAYS AGO

Image shows a rendering of hydrogen production facilities envisaged under a project by six Japanese and Australian companies in the Aldoga district of Queensland State in Australia. (Photo courtesy of Iwatani Corp.)
4 Japanese firms to conduct hydrogen supply chain study in Australia

Australia Energy

20 DAYS AGO

On July 29, 2021, Duke Energy reached a significant milestone – it now owns, operates, or purchases more than 10,000 MW of solar and wind energy throughout the United States.(Photo: Duke Energy)
Singapore GIC's $2 bil. investment in Duke Energy sees first-phase completion

Singapore Energy

23 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of ENEOS Corp.)
ENEOS eyes collaboration with PETRONAS Group on hydrogen business

Malaysia Energy

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by AR on Unsplash
Japan's Renova joins hydroelectric power project in Philippines

Philippines Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by shraga kopstein on Unsplash
TEPCO to help Singapore's SP Group build underground substation

Singapore Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Green hydrogen is poised to enable the world to transition into a sustainable future in a clean, safe and cost-effective manner. (Photo: Ohmium)
India aims to be global producer of green hydrogen, ACME to launch plant soon

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Japan's Shizuoka Gas to enter natural gas supply business in Thailand

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

The construction of Indonesia’s first utility-scale floating solar power plant at the Cirata reservoir in the West Java province will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. (Photo: Masdar)
Indonesia's huge floating solar plant to be ready in 2022

Indonesia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

ReNew Power develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers across India. (Photo: ReNew Power)
ReNew helps ramp up India's renewable energy, attract investment in fast-rising market

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows offshore wellhead platform installation work during Phase 2 of the bundled natural gas development project in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel Engineering Co.)
Nippon Steel Engineering wins new Thai natural gas contract

Thailand Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jeroen van de Water on Unsplash
Sharp, Fuyo General Lease form solar power joint venture in Thailand

Thailand Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Clean energy investment still remains far below the level needed to realize Indonesia’s ambitious clean energy goals, said OECD. (Photo: OECD)
Indonesia could become world leader in clean energy with more investment reforms

Indonesia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gregory Sinet on Unsplash
Kyuden Mirai Energy to join wood pellet fuel project in Laos

Laos Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows rooftop solar panels in Singapore set up by Sunseap Group Pte. Ltd., which has received funding from Sumitomo Corp., Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. (Photo courtesy of Sunseap Group Pte. Ltd.)
Sumitomo, 2 other firms invest in Singaporean solar power provider

Singapore Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

The Newstan Mine Project in Australia is one of the overseasplants operated by Banpu Public Co. Ltd., the parent company of Banpu Power Investment Co. Banpu Power is acquiring a third of the Nakoso IGCC plant in Fukushima prefecture of Japan, after investing $80 million. (Photo courtesy of Banpu Public Co.)
Thailand’s Banpu Power invests $80 million in Nakoso IGCC Management

Thailand Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mariana Proença on Unsplash
Hitachi ABB to supply storage system for Singapore's VPP project

Singapore Energy

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay
Mitsubishi firms to engage in Philippine geothermal power generation

Philippines Energy

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Thailand's GULF to acquire big majority of GMIM for Vietnam energy expansion

Thailand Energy

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Tokyo Gas to join Philippines offshore LNG terminal project

Philippines Energy

12 MONTHS AGO

A signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Power Ltd. and Hin Kong Power Public Co. is held in Bangkok on Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Power)
Mitsubishi Power to supply gas-fired generating gear in Thailand

Thailand Energy

01, Oct. 2020

A file photo of R.K. Singh, India’s Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy, addressing a seminar in New Delhi on July 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Press Information Bureau)
India pushes for electric cooking to reduce gas import bill

India Energy

14, Sep. 2020

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Japan's Orix to invest $980 mil. in India's leading green energy firm

India Energy

14, Sep. 2020

Image by Rebecca Humann from Pixabay
J-Power to sell stake in Taiwan Chiahui Power to Asia Cement

Taiwan Energy

10, Sep. 2020

photo-1547505906-49fd5d7824bc.jpg
Kansai Electric Power to develop gas power plants with Indonesia's Medco

Indonesia Energy

08, Sep. 2020

gas-station-1161870_1280.jpg
Shell shuts down Philippine refinery to convert it into import terminal

Philippines Energy

14, Aug. 2020