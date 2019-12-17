Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho to build 2nd rental factory in Cambodia

Poipet (NNA) BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. will build a second rental factory in Cambodia to support Japanese businesses expanding into the neighboring Thai market.

Toyota Tsusho’s wholly-owned subsidiary Techno Park Poi Pet Pvt Co. Monday signed the contract with Sanco Cambo Investment Group Co., which operates a special economic zone in Poipet.

In the town, a 4-hour drive away from Bangkok, the Japanese trading house has started the construction of the 8,000-square meter rental factory called Techno Park on an approximately 16,000-sq. meter site this month for completion in August 2020. The amount of investment in the project is undisclosed.

Poipet, the city bordering with Thailand, has become a base to where Japanese manufacturers transfer part of their production process from Thailand, where they are facing issues such as rising wages and labor-management, Naoto Sugita, Techno Park’s deputy managing director, told NNA.

The rental factory will also offer services such as staffing, education, logistics, customs clearing. Toyota Tsusho will also consider building another rental factory, depending on demand.

In the same area, Toyota Tsusho built the first rental factory in 2016, where five companies involved in the production of auto parts, electronics parts, metal products, among other items currently have operations.