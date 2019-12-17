Hyundai, Grab team up to operate electric vehicles in Indonesia

JAKARTA, VNA – The Indonesian subsidiary of the Korean automaker Hyundai Motor and Grab Indonesia, an app-based ride-hailing firm, plan to debut the Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Jakarta early next year.

Hyundai and Grab launched the programme on December 13, marking a step forward in their collaboration for electric vehicle development announced a year ago.

Under the initial stage of the partnership, Grab Indonesia will operate 20 electric cars as part of its fleet.

Yoon Seok Choi, President Director of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, said the firm is committed to electrification under its 2025 Strategy with a focus on presenting products and services most desired by customers.

Last November, Hyundai pledged its commitment in front of Indonesian President Joko Widodo to strengthen the Indonesian automotive sector and explore opportunities to produce battery-based electric vehicles in the country.

The carmaker said it would watch closely how the Hyundai Ioniq Electric operates in Indonesia before releasing the car to customers.

Grab first used Hyundai’s electric cars early this year when it deployed 200 Kona EV models in Singapore.

Ridzki Kramadibrata, Managing Director of Grab Indonesia, said his company wants to develop an electric vehicle ecosystem and redefine the mobility market of the future, not only in Indonesia but also throughout Southeast Asia. - VNA