Japan's Taiyo Yuden to build new electronic parts plant in Malaysia

22, Sep. 2021

Image shows an illustration of a new plant to be built to produce multilayer ceramic capacitors at a subsidiary of Japanese electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co. in Kuching, Sarawak state in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Taiyo Yuden)
Image shows an illustration of a new plant to be built to produce multilayer ceramic capacitors at a subsidiary of Japanese electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co. in Kuching, Sarawak state in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Taiyo Yuden)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co. plans to build a new plant in Malaysia to produce multilayer ceramic capacitors -- essential components for high-performance electronic devices.

The company said it will invest 680 million ringgit ($162 million) in the facility to be located in the premises of its local unit, Taiyo Yuden (Sarawak) Sdn. Bhd., in Kuching, Sarawak state.

The plan is part of Taiyo Yuden's efforts to ramp up the production of multilayer ceramic capacitors used to regulate flows of electricity. Demand for the products is growing rapidly for use in automobiles' electronic control systems, 5G smartphones and communications infrastructure, among other settings.

Construction work will start later this month with completion scheduled for March 2023. The plant will have a total floor space of 68,900 square meters.

The investment by Taiyo Yuden was discussed in April when Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali visited Japan and met officials of the company, according to a statement released by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

The project is expected to create 2,000 job opportunities, the minister was quoted as saying in the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image shows an illustration of a new plant to be built to produce multilayer ceramic capacitors at a subsidiary of Japanese electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co. in Kuching, Sarawak state in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Taiyo Yuden)
Japan's Taiyo Yuden to build new electronic parts plant in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

2 MINUTES AGO

Navitas Semiconductor's GaNFast chip technology in Sharge fast charger can simultaneously fast-charge four mobile devices. (Photo: Navitas)
Navitas touts GaN for $13 bil. market as Foxconn focuses on SiC in chip revolution

Taiwan Electronics

14 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Geely Automobile Group Company Ltd. )
Rohm to provide China's Geely Auto with next-generation chips

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Nidec's traction motor system “E-Axle” (Photo courtesy of Nidec Corp.)
Nidec starts talks with Hon Hai, Foxtron to set up JV in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Working on a wafer at one of TSMC foundries. The chip giant plans to expand its global presence as demand from automotive and electronics clients shoot up. (Photo: TSMC)
TSMC's Q3 revenue may hit $14.9 bil, boom time for Taiwan chipmakers

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

U.S. semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries will invest over $4 billion in a new plant at its Singapore campus, increasing its total capacity to about 1.5 million wafers a year. (Photo: GlobalFoundries)
GlobalFoundries invests billions for new chip plant in Singapore, global expansion

Singapore Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way (R) and Yageo chairman Pierre Chen signing their agreement to set up a joint venture firm XSemi Corporation on May 5, 2021 in Taipei. (Photo courtesy of Yageo Corp.)
Foxconn forms joint venture with Yageo to tackle chip shortage, support EV growth

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

A UMC staff handling a wafer at one of its foundries. The contract chipmaker will invest NT$100 billion ($3.6 billion) to ramp up chip capacity at one plant. (Photo courtesy of UMC)
Chipmaker UMC's $3.6 bil. expansion caters to long-term clients

Taiwan Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of a shopkeeper seilling electronics products in Chennai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India. The country is poised to increase its share in global manufacturing of electronics such as mobile phones, IT hardware and automotive electronics over the next few years as it aspires to achieve $400 billion of electronics production by 2025. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
India offers $1 billion to woo chip makers after previous attempts failed

India Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

ChipMOS Technologies chairman S.J.Cheng expects positive results in 2021 because of the continuing demand for chips across various sectors.(Photo courtesy of ChipMOS Technologies Inc.)
Taiwan’s bullish ChipMOS to expand capacity amid chip demand boom

Taiwan Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.'s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will house the new FA products service center. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to open FA products service center in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay
Japan's Nexty Electronics partners with S. Korean image radar firm

South Korea Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

A staff handing wafers at an 8-inch foundry of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (Courtesy of TSMC)
Global car-chip shortage not likely to ease till Q3 despite Taiwan semiconductors' efforts

Taiwan Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash
A GlobalWafers-Siltronic merger after $4.5-billion deal will create global giant

Taiwan Electronics

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mike Yukhtenko on Unsplash
Japan's JNC to form organic EL joint venture in S. Korea

South Korea Electronics

10 MONTHS AGO

Image by brookhaven from Pixabay
Japan's Mitachi to set up Malaysia unit for chip sale, services

Malaysia Electronics

10 MONTHS AGO

printed-circuit-board-print-plate-via-macro-159220.jpeg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to form joint venture with Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

11 MONTHS AGO

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give pro users everything they want out of their iPhone. (Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.)
New 5G iPhones might be a boon to Taiwan assemblers but challenges ahead

Taiwan Electronics

11 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Sharp Corp.'s air purifiers using the "plasmacluster" technology and other products. (Photo courtesy of PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia)
Sales of Sharp's air purifiers grow fivefold in Indonesia on COVID-19

Indonesia Electronics

12 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows Delhi Metro's train for which Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has contracted to supply electric equipment through MEML Ltd., India's public-sector company producing defense equipement as well as rolling stock. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to supply gear for Indian subway cars

India Electronics

18, Sep. 2020

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Sumitomo sets up Vietnam arm for electronics manufacturing services

Vietnam Electronics

11, Sep. 2020

circuit-4448937_1280.jpg
MediaTek to make more chips for popular Chromebook

Taiwan Electronics

11, Sep. 2020

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

Japan Electronics

28, Aug. 2020

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash
NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Singapore Electronics

26, Aug. 2020

Taiwan’s largest mini-LED manufacturer Epistar Corp. is headquartered in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park. (Photo courtesy of Epistar)
Apple's adoption of mini LED sparks boom time for Taiwan suppliers

Features Taiwan Electronics

25, Aug. 2020

Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman and CEO Liu Young-way speaks at Q2 earnings conference in New Taipei City on Aug. 12, 2020. (Image from streaming teleconference)
Taiwan Hon Hai to have split U.S., China supply chains as it bounces back in Q2

Taiwan Electronics

12, Aug. 2020

solar-panel-array-1591358_1280.jpg
Panasonic ending photovoltaic partnership deal with GS Solar (China) as collaboration stalls

China Electronics

31, Jul. 2020