L'Oreal partners with Lotte duty free store to provide digital make-up service

Photo by freestocks.org on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics company, has teamed up with a top duty-free shop operator in South Korea to launch a digital make-up service called "Dream Face" that allows customers to have a virtual experience and purchase products through mobile applications without having to visit stores.

Dream Face is a digital shopping service developed by Lotte Duty Free through cooperation with L'Oreal, a French personal care company. Customers can experience a variety of products through pictures taken or saved with smartphones. The service recommends colors considering the shape of their face and features and supports the live camera function that uses the real face as well as the photo simulation unction that uses saved pictures.

For the one-year pilot operation of Dream Face that is available through Lotte Duty Free's mobile app, L'Oreal provided four brands including Lancome and Giorgio Armani. "We will provide new shopping experiences to our customers through various services in the future," said Lotte Duty Free CEO Lee Gap.

In May 2018, L'Oreal acquired Stylenanda, an emerging local fashion and cosmetics brand. Helped by Hallyu (Korean cultural wave), South Korean makeup and skincare products are popular in China and Southeast Asian countries. L'Oreal has long been looking for a market for color cosmetics in China where consumers have turned their attention to products offering good quality and reasonable prices.