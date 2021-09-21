Nipro adds Indonesia as supply base for dialysis blood tubing sets

Image by Antonio Corigliano from Pixabay

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese medical device maker Nipro Corp. has added its Indonesian subsidiary to the list of suppliers of Japan-bound blood tubing sets for dialysis in order to ensure stable procurement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Osaka-based firm said PT. Nipro Indonesia JAYA in West Java Province will join two of its manufacturing bases in Southeast Asia -- Nipro (Thailand) Corp. and Nipro Vietnam Co. -- for shipment to the Japanese market.

The Indonesian unit makes and exports blood tubing sets for dialysis, syringes, arteriovenous fistula needles and other medical devices to Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

Nipro currently relies on Nipro (Thailand), its key producer of blood tubing sets for dialysis, for procurement of the product after the locally imposed COVID-19 social distancing measures forced Nipro Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City to suspend operations and shipment. (NNA/Kyodo)