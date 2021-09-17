Hoshizaki to quadruple appliance sales in Africa in 5 years

(Photo courtesy of Hoshizaki Corp.)

TOKYO, NNA - Major kitchen appliance producer Hoshizaki Corp. is seeking to quadruple refrigerator and freezer sales to businesses in Africa in five years, including products from its Indian subsidiary.

The company, which has built sales channels in Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Togo, hopes to boost exports to the continent on the strength of its branch in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, operated by Western Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India.

Hoshizaki, based in Toyoake, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, aims to bump up sales in Kenya and develop markets elsewhere in Africa, according to a company official.

The company, which began exports to Africa in 2009, purchased Western in 2013. Western set up the branch, named Hoshizaki Western Africa, in November last year. It is selling products under the Hoshizaki and Western brands in Africa, mainly to local beer and other beverage manufacturers and sellers. (NNA/Kyodo)