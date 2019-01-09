Hyundai aims to have 10 mln active connectivity users in three years

LAS VEGAS, AJU - South Korea's Hyundai auto group presented a new mobility roadmap to have ten million active connectivity users globally and apply connected car technology to all vehicle segments in 2022. The group aims to provide a curated future lifestyle to customers in a society where all aspects of life are connected to mobility for a true car-to-life experience.

In its roadmap, presented at CES 2019, Hyundai suggested that connected car technology should be deployed to every car for a safe and convenient automobile lifestyle. Hyundai will enhance the safety of customers by providing real-time alerts regarding road conditions and weather updates.

"We aim to have ten million active connectivity users globally and apply connected car technology to all vehicle segments in the global market by early 2022," said Suh Jung-sik, senior vice president of Hyundai's ICT division.

"In the future, the market will be divided into vehicles equipped with and without super connectivity," Suh said, adding Hyundai would become an ICT company to meet the era of future mobility by driving the "transcendence of connectivity"' based on an open platform, which would allow the ideas of third parties to become involved by leveraging publicly available vehicle data provided by Hyundai.

The roadmap is based on open innovation, an electric vehicle (EV) strategy and global leadership in connected mobility. Hyundai said its core fundamental connected-car infrastructure can be transformed in a multitude of ways by brilliant innovators from various industries.

Hyundai said that personalized vehicles would be a necessity for customer lifestyles in the age of autonomous driving technology. "Style Set Free,"' a personalized vehicle design concept based on autonomous driving, allows users to fully customize and upgrade their driving environment to suit their lifestyle.

The concept allows customers the freedom to select initial software as well as hardware of their vehicles and equip upgrades according to specific needs. Hyundai will leverage data generated from smart vehicles to launch an open ecosystem that enables a host of ICT subsystems to create a structural flow of public data transmission between vehicles and the environment.

In 2020, Hyundai plans to introduce EVs built on a new platform named E-GMP which incorporates an integrated drive axel technology to provide a quieter and more stable driving experience.

"The dedicated electric vehicle models will offer customizable features, allowing drivers to alter the space and configuration of vehicles more efficiently than vehicles that are derived from traditional internal combustion architecture," said Cho Won-hong, executive vice president of Hyundai's customer and marketing division.

Hyundai said it would seek to expand partnerships in diverse types of entities and research institutes and labs in the United States and China for the development of next-generation AI technologies.

"With our technological advancements, Hyundai will be a dedicated automaker of a future mobility lifestyle that is customizable for each individual customer," said Hyundai's research and development division head Albert Biermann, who was once responsible for the high-performance brand of German auto giant BMW.

Biermann said that with durable research in autonomous driving, Hyundai would offer the best safety at an affordable price to help customers benefit from autonomous driving technology. Hyundai's executive vice chairman Chung Eui-sun has said the group would unveil a completely autonomous vehicle in 2025 or 2026.