ENEOS eyes collaboration with PETRONAS Group on hydrogen business

13, Sep. 2021

(Photo courtesy of ENEOS Corp.)
(Photo courtesy of ENEOS Corp.)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese oil wholesaler ENEOS Corp. is looking at pursuing a collaboration with the PETRONAS Group over its carbon dioxide-free hydrogen business, its second partnership in the clean energy in Malaysia following similar research agreed last year in Sarawak State.

ENEOS has concluded a memorandum of understanding with PETRONAS GAS & New Energy Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysia's state-run Petroliam National Berhad known as PETRONAS, to conduct collaborative studies and research toward the development of a CO2-free hydrogen supply chain, the Tokyo-based company said Friday.

The two companies will jointly study the establishment of a supply chain of hydrogen production in Malaysia, its transportation to ENEOS refineries in Japan and supply to nearby end-users. The study period will be one year, with the timing of commercialization yet to be determined, an ENEOS official told NNA.

Specifically, they will look into producing hydrogen at PETRONAS petrochemical plants, converting it into methylcyclohexane (MCH), an organic hydride as a form of efficient hydrogen storage and transport, shipping MCH to ENEOS refineries in Japan and reconverting MCH back to hydrogen to supply it to power and steel plants as well as for fuel-cell vehicles, ENEOS said.

In the study, they plan to use co-product hydrogen at PETRONAS petrochemical plants, which are expected to serve as a highly stable and feasible supply source of hydrogen with their high potential in the production of co-product hydrogen, according to ENEOS.

In addition, green hydrogen derived from renewable energy and blue hydrogen produced from fossil fuels with net zero CO2 emissions by capturing and storing CO2 will also be considered, the company said.

The two companies will also explore other hydrogen production projects opportunities outside of Malaysia, it said.

For the study, ENEOS said it will use government support, including the Green Innovation Fund in Japan. Relevant investment amount is undisclosed, the official said.

Toward the realization of a large-scale and stable supply of cost-competitive hydrogen, ENEOS has strived to develop a CO2-free hydrogen supply chain with local partners in Australia, Middle East and Asia.

In October last year, ENEOS concluded a memorandum of understanding with Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. and a Sarawak Economic Development Corp. subsidiary to begin joint studies and research on CO2-free hydrogen production in Sarawak State in Borneo. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of ENEOS Corp.)
ENEOS eyes collaboration with PETRONAS Group on hydrogen business

Malaysia Energy

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by AR on Unsplash
Japan's Renova joins hydroelectric power project in Philippines

Philippines Energy

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by shraga kopstein on Unsplash
TEPCO to help Singapore's SP Group build underground substation

Singapore Energy

17 DAYS AGO

Green hydrogen is poised to enable the world to transition into a sustainable future in a clean, safe and cost-effective manner. (Photo: Ohmium)
India aims to be global producer of green hydrogen, ACME to launch plant soon

India Energy

18 DAYS AGO

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Japan's Shizuoka Gas to enter natural gas supply business in Thailand

Thailand Energy

28 DAYS AGO

The construction of Indonesia’s first utility-scale floating solar power plant at the Cirata reservoir in the West Java province will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. (Photo: Masdar)
Indonesia's huge floating solar plant to be ready in 2022

Indonesia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

ReNew Power develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers across India. (Photo: ReNew Power)
ReNew helps ramp up India's renewable energy, attract investment in fast-rising market

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows offshore wellhead platform installation work during Phase 2 of the bundled natural gas development project in the Gulf of Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel Engineering Co.)
Nippon Steel Engineering wins new Thai natural gas contract

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jeroen van de Water on Unsplash
Sharp, Fuyo General Lease form solar power joint venture in Thailand

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Clean energy investment still remains far below the level needed to realize Indonesia’s ambitious clean energy goals, said OECD. (Photo: OECD)
Indonesia could become world leader in clean energy with more investment reforms

Indonesia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Gregory Sinet on Unsplash
Kyuden Mirai Energy to join wood pellet fuel project in Laos

Laos Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows rooftop solar panels in Singapore set up by Sunseap Group Pte. Ltd., which has received funding from Sumitomo Corp., Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. (Photo courtesy of Sunseap Group Pte. Ltd.)
Sumitomo, 2 other firms invest in Singaporean solar power provider

Singapore Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

The Newstan Mine Project in Australia is one of the overseasplants operated by Banpu Public Co. Ltd., the parent company of Banpu Power Investment Co. Banpu Power is acquiring a third of the Nakoso IGCC plant in Fukushima prefecture of Japan, after investing $80 million. (Photo courtesy of Banpu Public Co.)
Thailand’s Banpu Power invests $80 million in Nakoso IGCC Management

Thailand Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mariana Proença on Unsplash
Hitachi ABB to supply storage system for Singapore's VPP project

Singapore Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay
Mitsubishi firms to engage in Philippine geothermal power generation

Philippines Energy

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Thailand's GULF to acquire big majority of GMIM for Vietnam energy expansion

Thailand Energy

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Tokyo Gas to join Philippines offshore LNG terminal project

Philippines Energy

11 MONTHS AGO

A signing ceremony between Mitsubishi Power Ltd. and Hin Kong Power Public Co. is held in Bangkok on Sept. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Power)
Mitsubishi Power to supply gas-fired generating gear in Thailand

Thailand Energy

12 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of R.K. Singh, India’s Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, New and Renewable Energy, addressing a seminar in New Delhi on July 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Press Information Bureau)
India pushes for electric cooking to reduce gas import bill

India Energy

12 MONTHS AGO

Image by seagul from Pixabay
Japan's Orix to invest $980 mil. in India's leading green energy firm

India Energy

12 MONTHS AGO

Image by Rebecca Humann from Pixabay
J-Power to sell stake in Taiwan Chiahui Power to Asia Cement

Taiwan Energy

10, Sep. 2020

photo-1547505906-49fd5d7824bc.jpg
Kansai Electric Power to develop gas power plants with Indonesia's Medco

Indonesia Energy

08, Sep. 2020

gas-station-1161870_1280.jpg
Shell shuts down Philippine refinery to convert it into import terminal

Philippines Energy

14, Aug. 2020

solar-power-71705_1280.jpg
Japan’s Looop promoting solar energy for corporate users in Thailand

Thailand Energy

12, Aug. 2020

windrader-4832701_1280.jpg
Thailand’s Eastern Power invests over $16 mil. in 2 Vietnam wind farms

Thailand Energy

11, Aug. 2020

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Thailand’s Banpu buys Vietnam wind farm, expanding renewable business

Vietnam Energy

04, Aug. 2020

Image by skeeze from Pixabay
Singapore’s Senoko Energy opens clean energy trading platform

Singapore Energy

27, Jul. 2020