Thailand drafts regulations for applying 5G technology

BANGKOK, VNA - A series of regulations governing 5G technology adoption and related frameworks are expected to be launched by March next year, says the Thai National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

The regulations include the technical standard for networks and terminals for 5G, the numbering and identification of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, security and privacy, data arrangement structure and data interoperability.

Korkij Danchaivichit, deputy secretary-general of the NBTC, said the agency has been talking with the private sector to work out the details of the 5G network and terminal standards.

An initial regulatory framework is expected in early 2020 before the 5G licence auction in February.

Last month, the NBTC announced a plan to launch commercial 5G wireless broadband service at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports by May 2020 as the first sites for ultra-fast wireless internet adoption in Thailand. - VNA