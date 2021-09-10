Japan Freight Railway opens representative office in Bangkok

Image by Santa3 from Pixabay

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan Freight Railway Co. has opened a representative office in Bangkok to scale up feasibility studies on business opportunities in Thailand.

The company in the Japan Railway group said it obtained governmental approval on Sept. 2 for the opening of the office, its first outside Japan, in the capital's Wattana district. It has two staff members, including a locally hired employee.

Japan Freight Railway has been providing support for local freight railway services since 2015 under an accord between Japanese and Thai transport authorities, while looking for a foothold in the Southeast Asian country.

The new office enables the company to gather information and conduct various other activities more broadly than before by taking advantage of its now-how on transport and maintenance operations.

The Thai government is considering granting operating concessions to private-sector entities while refurbishing its infrastructure as it plans to restructure the state-run railway system -- a move that may open the way for major business expansion by Japan Freight Railway. (NNA/Kyodo)