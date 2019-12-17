Thailand expects to welcome 12 million Chinese tourists next year

BANGKOK, VNA - China will remain the biggest tourism market for Thailand over the next decade, with arrivals estimated to reach 12 million next year, according to Krungthai Compass Research Centre, a research unit of Krung Thai Bank.

Assistant Vice President of the centre Natthaporn Sritong said 334 million Chinese are projected to make overseas trips by 2030, a steady growth of 6.9 percent a year from around 160 million this year.

Apart from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Thailand is the most preferred destination for Chinese tourists, followed by Japan, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea and Indonesia, he said.

Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand are estimated at 11 million this year, bringing a revenue of 24.3 billion USD. Thailand expects that next year’s figure could reach nearly 12 million, even if the baht may appreciate.

Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakam hoped that Thailand will welcome about 40.2 million international tourists this year.

Thailand has set the target of serving 41.8 million foreign tourists next year, with a total expenditure of 74 billion USD. - VNA