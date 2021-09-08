Japan's Earth to own major stake in new Neumann & Mueller unit

08, Sep. 2021

Image by Ada K from Pixabay
Image by Ada K from Pixabay

MANILA, NNA - Japanese insecticide maker Earth Corp. will acquire a major stake in a new company to be set up by Neumann & Mueller Philippines Inc. to expand into the Southeast Asian country.

Earth said it has signed a deal to buy 66.7 percent of the new company that will engage in sales of pesticide products as well as household and pet care products. The latest acquisition of shares is estimated at several billions of yen.

The deal with Neumann & Mueller shareholders is expected to be completed as early as the end of the year, setting the stage for Earth to move ahead with a plan to purchase an additional stake and fully own the company in about five years.

Earth has opted for the capital connections with Neumann & Mueller, which has served as its local sales agent since last year, rather than go it alone in creating a foothold to capitalize on steadily rising pesticide demand in the Philippines.

As part of the reason for the decision, an Earth official cited the complicated nature of the product authorization process in addition to paperwork steps for registration that could often be burdensome in setting up a new firm.

Tokyo-based Earth expects sales in the Philippines can grow to "several billions of yen" once its business gets on track under the newly signed deal. The official said it may even be possible for Earth to own a plant in the Philippines although it depends on future demand there.

Under the current exclusive distributorship, Neumann & Mueller sells Earth products including Natucair Linen and Fabric Spray, a formula which the firm based in San Juan City claims "has been tested to kill 99.9 percent" of human coronavirus, germs and bacteria.

Now Earth envisions exploring consumer needs by offering products unique to the company, such as the popular Earth No-mat series of liquid-type mosquito repellents, in an effort to cement the foundation of its first full-fledged sales base in the country.

Earth's manufacturing plants in Thailand and Vietnam will likely be main suppliers for imports to the Philippines, the company said.

It added there will not be a disadvantage on the price side against local industry leader S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. of the United States and other rivals given that they also respond to local demand with imports from overseas. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Ada K from Pixabay
Japan's Earth to own major stake in new Neumann & Mueller unit

Philippines Health

38 MINUTES AGO

Lim Wai Mun, founder and CEO of Doctor Anywhere, aims to grow the company to be the largest tech-enabled omnichannel healthcare provider in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Doctor Anywhere)
Doctor Anywhere expanding in SE Asia's booming healthtech market with $65 mil. funding

Singapore Health

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Japan's Sugi Pharmacy ties up with Vietnam's Omicare

Vietnam Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Leaders and representatives of VinBrain and Hue Central Hospital at a ceremony to mark their agreement to use artificial intelligence solutions to support medical activities at the hospital on April 21, 2021. (Photo: VinBrain)
VinBrain wins global award as Vietnam health care, tech see huge growth potential

Vietnam Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Following the success of its biological safety cabinets, Esco Lifesciences group established Esco Pharma in 2009 to expand its repertoire of life sciences tools. It subsequently launched medical, medtech and biotech divisions. Esco is also participating in COVID-19 relief efforts. (Photo: Esco Lifesciences)
Singapore's Esco Lifesciences gets $200 million from global investors, fuels IPO talk

Singapore Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay
Japan's Mitsui to invest in managed care service startup MiCare

Malaysia Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Gurugram in the northern Indian state of Haryana on April 25, 2021.(PTI)
Covid-hit India scrambles for oxygen supplies as hospitals appeal for help

India Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Leohoho on Unsplash
Menicon group forms Shanghai unit for animal medical care business

China Health

4 MONTHS AGO

Halodoc platform allows customers across Indonesia to have live consultations with more than 20,000 licensed doctors across the archipelago at any time. The healthtech company has received $80 million in a new funding round. (Photo courtesy of Halodoc)
Novo joins other investors in $80 mil. funding for Indonesia's healthtech Halodoc

Indonesia Health

5 MONTHS AGO

An image of a new plant in Suzhou（Photo courtesy of Santen Pharmaceutical Co. )
Santen Pharmaceutical starts construction of new plant in China

China Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Lotus Pharmaceutical, a Taiwan-based specialty generic manufacturer, offers its capacity to customers around the world for contract manufacturing and contract development at its production facility in Nantou, Taiwan. It has formed a strategic partnership with Thailand’s state-controlled oil firm PTT to tap into Southeast Asia's pharmacy market. (Photo courtesy of Lotus Pharmaceutical)
Thailand’s PTT invests $50 mil. in Taiwan’s Lotus for SE Asian pharma growth

Taiwan Health

5 MONTHS AGO

As the COVID-19 pandemic places unprecedented demand on science to deliver solutions, Sanofi scientists are working harder than ever before to develop medicines that improve the lives of people living with disease. The company will build a cutting-edge plant in Singapore to produce vaccines. (Photo courtesy of Sanofi)
Sanofi to invest $478 mil. in vaccine plant in Singapore

Singapore Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd. in which Toyota Tsusho Corp. recently made investment. (Photo courtesy of Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Indian pharmaceutical distributor Skites

India Health

5 MONTHS AGO

Supreme Pharmatech will be producing liposomal ingredients to boost the efficacy of health supplements under the guidance of its research head, Professor Marcel R. Mozafari, a renowned expert in liposomal nanotechnology. (Photo: Supreme Pharmatech)
Thailand’s Supreme Pharmatech goes big on liposomal supplements, overseas expansion

Thailand Health

6 MONTHS AGO

Founding members of digital health-tech startup MFine. (From left) Arjun Choudhary, Prasad Kompalli, Ashutosh Lawania and Ajit Narayanan. The startup recently announced $16 million of funding from investors including Heritas Capital, a Singapore-based private equity and venture capital investment firm. (Photo courtesy of MFine)
Indian health-tech startups get booster shots from investors, customer shift

India Health

7 MONTHS AGO

This photo for illustrative purposes shows a CT scan room at NURA, a medical screening center to be opened by Fujifilm Corp. on Feb. 4, 2021, in Bengaluru, southern India. (Photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
Japan's Fujifilm to open cancer screening center in southern India

India Health

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows a reagent kit for detecting COVID-19 developed by Shimadzu Corp. (Photo courtesy of Shimadzu)
Shimadzu to begin exporting reagent kits for COVID-19 detection

Singapore Health

8 MONTHS AGO

Workers pack the newly-manufactured syringes at Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices factory in India. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacity to as much as one billion units in the second quarter in 2021 from the current 700 million units of auto-disable syringes. (Photo courtesy of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices)
India eyes multi-billion COVID-19 vaccine market, related businesses

India Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Fujifilm Yuwa Medical Products Vietnam Co. in Binh Duong Province(Photo courtesy of Fujifilm Corp.)
Japan's Fujifilm to make coronavirus antigen testing kits in Vietnam

Vietnam Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels
Menicon group firm sets up contact lens manufacturing unit in China

China Health

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by truthseeker08 from Pixabay
Eisai, China's JD Heath form JV, eye dementia service platform

China Health

10 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a general view of DYM Health Check-Up Clinic operated by DYM Medical Service Co. (Photo courtesy of DYM Medical Service)
Japanese clinic operator's Thai arm teams with Bangkok hospital

Thailand Health

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Prestige starts medical support for Japanese expats in Thailand

Thailand Health

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash
Japanese drug maker ASKA to buy 24.9% share in Vietnam’s Hataphar

Vietnam Health

20, Aug. 2020

Photo by Fitsum Admasu on Unsplash
India’s Reliance Industries acquires local pharma business for $83 mil.

India Health

19, Aug. 2020

Photo by Chris McLay on Unsplash
Australian state declares coronavirus "state of disaster"

Australia Health

03, Aug. 2020

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan sees record new daily coronavirus cases for 2nd day in row

Japan Health

31, Jul. 2020

Logo kyodo image