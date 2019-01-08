NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Jan. 8

Asia Economy
Toyota to invest 1 billion pesos ($19.1 million) to boost Philippine local content for Vios small sedan output
Samsung lowering 2019 smartphone output target to 290 million units, below 300 mln 1st time in 6 yrs.: press report
Leasing firm Tokyo Century ups investment in ride-hailing Grab to $175 million, funding Grab's car rental unit
Japanese consulting firm Star Partners opens stroke, dementia rehab center at Bangkok hospital, targeting wealthy patients
Japan's healing music label Croix to provide contents in India via Hungama Music app
