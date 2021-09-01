Daito Trust Construction unit helps Chinese hoping to study in Japan

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - Daitokentaku Leasing Co., a real estate brokerage unit of Daito Trust Construction Co., launched a one-stop service Wednesday in Shanghai to support Chinese students seeking to study in Japan.

Eheya Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., a local subsidiary of Daitokentaku Leasing, provides various services for Chinese students via its website, ranging from helping them find Japanese-language schools and apartment rooms to supporting their life in Japan, the Japanese company said in a news release Tuesday.

Daitokentaku Leasing has become the first Japanese firm to offer such comprehensive study agent services for Chinese students, it said.

The service, provided in cooperation with Japanese-language schools in Japan, is free of charge. The Shanghai subsidiary will get profits on commissions from the Japanese-language schools that receive Chinese students through the new service.

The Shanghai subsidiary started operations in October 2019, introducing Chinese customers seeking to study or work in Japan to Daitokentaku Leasing so that the Japanese parent can conclude apartment leasing contracts with them.

The new agent service complements the existing business, a spokeswoman for Daito Trust Construction told NNA.

The number of Chinese students studying in Japan has declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chinese students who want to study abroad are still increasing, according to the company. (NNA/Kyodo)