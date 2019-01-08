China's BAIC ready to make foray into S. Korean EV market

SEOUL, AJU - BAIC is ready to make its foray into South Korea, starting with an electric bus, about 27 months after the Chinese auto group opened its branch in a market dominated by Hyundai Motor which has strived to develop and spread fuel cell technology at home and abroad.

BAIC Korea said Monday that it has completed registration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to sell a mid-sized electric bus model called "Green Town". Other EV models the Chinese company plans to sell in South Korea include BJEV EU5 and its X3 compact EV SUB.

Green Town is an 8.5-meter-long low-floor town bus specially designed for BAIC researchers. BAIC also pins hopes on EU5, a strategic EV sedan produced with technical assistance from German auto giant Mercedes-Benz, which adopted a Darwin system using artificial intelligence.