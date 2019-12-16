Sukiya beef bowl opens first Hong Kong outlet

Sukiya’s first outlet in Hong Kong attracts a long queue when it opens on Dec.12, 2019.

HONG KONG, NNA - Japanese beef rice bowl restaurant chain Sukiya made its Hong Kong debut last Thursday with a consumer-friendly price strategy.

The 24-hour store, which is staffed with 30 employees, is located in Mong Kok, a bustling shopping and dining neighborhood in Kowloon.

With the opening of the Hong Kong outlet, Sukiya has made its presence in nine countries and regions outside Japan after setting up its first overseas outlet in Shanghai in 2005.

Zensho Holdings Co., which runs the huge chain in Japan, set up a local company in August 2018 to manage the Hong Kong operations directly, from procurement of ingredients and food processing to sales planning.

The company hopes to grow its Hong Kong business at three to five percent yearly, managing director Hiroshi Nishikawa said. It hopes to open more outlets depending on the performance of the first shop.

On the menu are their signature Gyudon beef rice served in a bowl, Japanese curry, eel, side dishes and items for kids. The restaurant, which uses quality ingredients like Japanese rice and American beef, has an experienced staff from Japan to ensure that the quality and taste of its food would be as good as those back in Japan.

Apart from placing emphasis on food safety and quality, Sukiya is ensuring that its prices are generally as affordable as those of rivals including fast-food chains like McDonald's, Nishikawa told NNA in an interview on the opening day.

Yoshinoya, another Japanese beef rice chain which started its Hong Kong operations in 1991, charges 24 Hong Kong dollars ($3.1) for a normal bowl of beef rice. Sukiya has priced a similar item marginally higher at HK$25.