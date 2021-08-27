TEPCO to help Singapore's SP Group build underground substation

Photo by shraga kopstein on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, NNA - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and two other Japanese companies have signed a contract to provide consulting services to Singaporean utility SP Group over an underground substation project.

Tokyo Electric Power, known as TEPCO, said the deal is designed to address challenges associated with the construction of Southeast Asia's first 230kV-class below-ground substation in the southern harbor area of Labrador, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

TEPCO Power Grid Inc., a subsidiary of the utility giant, and electrical engineering firm Kandenko Co. are also involved in the deal sealed last month with SP PowerAssets Ltd. The contract's amount was not disclosed.

The TEPCO group will give SP Group technical support in the form of specifications for transformer equipment, underground transmission cables and construction procurement as well as the technical assessment of bidders, the management of structure construction, among other aspects.

It is the TEPCO group's fourth consulting contract involving underground substations abroad, following two in Bangladesh and one in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)