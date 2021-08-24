Hotel Okura to open new hotel in Shanghai's Sheshan area in 2024

Image shows a rendering of the Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan to be opened in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Hotel Okura Co.)

TOKYO, NNA - Hotel Okura Co. will open a new luxury hotel in the Sheshan area in Shanghai in 2024.

The Hotel Okura Shanghai Sheshan will be located in a scenic mountainous site about 30 kilometers southwest of the city center, Hotel Okura said. It will be the third hotel in China's most populous city to be run by the Japanese hotel operator.

The two-story hotel will sit on a 40,000-square-meter plot of land and have about 280 guest rooms with a standard area of about 50 square meters, Hotel Okura said.

The new hotel will also feature a variety of restaurants offering Japanese, Chinese and other cuisine, as well as spa and fitness facilities, a banquet hall and multi-purpose meeting rooms.

Local developer Shanghai Citi-Raise Construction Group Investment Co. serves as a general contractor for the new hotel, while Hotel Okura is engaged in property management under a deal signed a year ago.

Hotel Okura began its hotel business in Shanghai with the opening of the Okura Garden Hotel Shanghai in 1990, followed by the launch of the Hotel Nikko Shanghai in 2010.

Elsewhere in China, the company is scheduled to open a Hotel Nikko-brand hotel in Chengdu in Sichuan Province in October next year and another in Changshu in Jiangsu Province in 2023 through its subsidiary Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co.

The plans will bring to 13 the number of hotels operated under the wing of the Hotel Okura group by 2024. (NNA/Kyodo)