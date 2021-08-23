Samsonite's new Singapore hub capitalizes on Asia growth as luggage sales recover

23, Aug. 2021

The Magnum Eco suitcase line reflects Samsonite's commitment to innovation and sustainability to help achieve sales. (Photo: Samsonite)
The Magnum Eco suitcase line reflects Samsonite's commitment to innovation and sustainability to help achieve sales. (Photo: Samsonite)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - As sales have seen a turnaround recovery for Samsonite International S.A. this year, the global company strengthened its position in Asia's lifestyle bag market by setting up a brand development and sourcing hub in Singapore in June.

The move was part of restructuring at the world's best-known and largest travel luggage company to sharpen its long-term competitiveness.

CEO Kyle Gendreau said the Singapore hub will enhance the alignment of Samsonite's product development, brand management and supply chain operations across Asia.

In a media statement on August 18, Gendreau said, "This hub will support the continued growth of the Asia region, an increasingly important part of our global business, while yielding long-term financial and operational benefits for the company and our stakeholders as we continue to focus on enhancing efficiency."

The company is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags and travel accessories under well-known brand names like its namesake Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Gregory, High Sierra, Kamiliant, ebags, Lipault, and Hartmann.

The Singapore center will design products closer to the Asia market, while continuing to lead the industry in product development, innovation and sustainability for key brands, such as Samsonite and American Tourister.

Samsonite will also leverage the Singapore location to manage sourcing for Asia and the Middle East, as well as North America and Latin America.

The other key organizational change at Samsonite was completing the sale of the Speck business in July for cash proceeds of $36 million as the company focused on growing core brands and boosting profitability in North America, Gendreau added.

He said the company was very encouraged by its overall performance in the first half of 2021, particularly the second quarter.

In the first half, Samsonite recorded net sales of $799.5 million, a drop of 3.2 percent from a year ago, and 54.6 percent below the pre-pandemic performance.

With China continuing to fuel the rebound, Asia sales contributed $307.8 million in H1 this year, up 3.8 percent.

Vaccination progress with higher demand for domestic travel in the United States, sustained improvement in the China market and Europe's re-emergence from lockdown accelerated sales markedly in June.

Compared to the corresponding months in 2019, June 2021 net sales were lower by 48.2 percent, considerably better than declines of 54.7 percent and 54.1 percent recorded respectively in May and April this year.

Also, net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were lower by 52.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019, a marked improvement from the 57.3 percent drop in first quarter of 2021 versus Q1 of 2019.

"This positive momentum has continued into July 2021, with the decline in net sales further narrowing to 40.9 percent when compared to July 2019," Gendreau reported.

Recovery in Asia temporarily slowed down in the second quarter due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and the delayed rollout of vaccination in countries like Japan and South Korea.

"While we recognize that challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic persist, we remain confident in our progress and strong positive momentum," he said.

To cater to consumers in different economic situations, Samsonite adopted the flexible PayPal solution for payment in four instalments when it was launched last October.

The move paid off - customers using this payment option spent 25 percent more on average. From this October, PayPal will not charge any late payment fees for its buy now, pay later options.

Bolstered by approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity, Hong Kong-listed Samsonite is in a strong position to navigate the ongoing challenges from the pandemic, said Gendreau.

With COVID-19 reinforcing the importance of sustainability, Samsonite, which was founded in America more than a century ago, believes its commitment to the environment and innovation will help underpin long-term growth.

It has introduced the new Magnum Eco and Proxis suitcase lines under the Samsonite brand. Magnum Eco's outer shell is made with recycled polypropylene from post-consumer waste, while the durable Roxkin material used to make the Proxis shell is completely recyclable.

The company also launched the Tumi-McLaren luggage and travel collection, developed in partnership with McLaren, the luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 participant. Buoyant sales have exceeded expectations in all regions, reported Gendreau.

"Looking ahead, we intend to capitalize on the recovery in travel around the world, which has been driven mainly by the reopening of domestic travel in our key markets. The U.S. and China are seeing strong increases in domestic travel, while travel in Europe has begun to show strong signs of recovery as restrictions ease," he said.

The role of the Samsonite hub in Singapore is in line with the country's aspiration to be the prime location in Asia for companies to strengthen and scale their brands.

The city-state aims to start quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travelers in September when at least 80 percent of the population are fully vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Singapore, which holds the world's second most powerful passport after Japan, has eased travel restrictions with Germany, Brunei, Hong Kong and Macau with different conditions for each place. A 'vaccinated travel lane' for Germany starting on September 8 will extend to more countries with lower infection rates.

Globally, air passenger traffic continued to recover in May with the support of domestic travel, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

However, industry-wide revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) were 62.7 percent lower than pre-pandemic level as tight travel restrictions held back the revival of international travel.

The strength of the global economic recovery and rebound in bookings in June raised some optimism for summer recovery, said IATA.

"However, increased concerns about new COVID waves with the emergence of new variants put the expected rebound in travel in the second half of 2021 at risk," warned the association.

But the ability to rise up to the crisis last year has brought hope.

In IATA's report on August 3, director-general Willie Walsh said, "At the depth of the crisis in April 2020, 66 percent of the world’s commercial air transport fleet was grounded as governments closed borders or imposed strict quarantines. A million jobs disappeared. And industry losses for the year totaled $126 billion."

Recognizing aviation’s critical contributions, many governments provided financial lifelines and other forms of support.

"But it was the rapid actions by airlines and the commitment of our people that saw the airline industry through the most difficult year in its history,” said Walsh.

to TOP Page

More from this section

The Magnum Eco suitcase line reflects Samsonite's commitment to innovation and sustainability to help achieve sales. (Photo: Samsonite)
Samsonite's new Singapore hub capitalizes on Asia growth as luggage sales recover

Singapore Manufacturing

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Image by Michael Bußmann from Pixabay
Japanese packaging maker Rengo buys shares in Indonesian peers

Indonesia Manufacturing

1 HOUR AGO

Image by Peter H from Pixabay
Yokohama Rubber to add investment in new Indian plant

India Manufacturing

10 DAYS AGO

Photo shows Sumitomo Bakelite (Suzhou) Co., a Chinese subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Bakelite Co.)
Sumitomo Bakelite to boost chip encapsulant output in China

China Manufacturing

25 DAYS AGO

Notebooks to be manufactured at the Vietnam Plant (Photo courtesy of Nippon Notebook Corp. )
Nippon Notebook opens 1st overseas production plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay
Japan's Foster Electric to open speaker material plant in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Martin Str from Pixabay
Hokuetsu to build reverse osmosis membrane backing plant in Thailand

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

On May 10, 2021, TCG Solutions announced its plan to acquire a majority stake of 75 percent in Intan Group, one of Indonesia's leading corrugated packaging producers. It supplies its corrugated boxes to multinational and local food and beverage businesses. (Photo courtesy of Thai Containers Group)
Online shopping, manufacturing driving corrugated packaging boom in SE Asia

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Maria Lindsey Content Creator from Pexels
Kao to boost sanitary goods output in China's Anhui Province

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Lim Boon Choon, a president of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence for Asean, Korea, India and Pacific, (L) is seen here with Niclas Kvarnstrom, Swedish Ambassador to Singapore, who graced the launch of the smart manufacturing innovation center, according to its media statement on May 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Hexagon)
Hexagon's innovation center in Singapore to support new smart businesses in SE Asia

Singapore Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by ki-kieh from Pixabay
Industrial drone developer ACSL to form joint venture in India

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

On March 31, 2021, TCC Group and TCCGE announced the launch of the operation of Taiwan's First AFC smart storage System and TCCGE Changbin base. The installation is being connected to the power grid in April 2021. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan Cement)
Taiwan Cement investing $350 mil. in super battery factory

Taiwan Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

This image shows the One Bangkok complex for which Mitsubishi Electric Corp. won a huge elevator deal. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)(NNA/Kyodo)
Mitsubishi Electric wins huge elevator deal for One Bangkok complex

Thailand Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows Yokohama Mold (Thailand) Co.'s plant in the Thai province of Rayong. (Photo courtesy of Yokohama Rubber Co.)
Yokohama Rubber to boost mold output in Thailand

Thailand Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by _Alicja_ from Pixabay
Oji group to build new corrugated container plant in Malaysia

Malaysia Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the Lahendong geothermal power plant in Indonesia's North Sulawesi Province. Japan's Yokogawa Electric Corp. won a control system order for the plant. (Photo courtesy of Yokogawa Electric Corp.)
Yokogawa Electric wins order for work on Indonesian geothermal plant

Indonesia Manufacturing

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Curology on Unsplash
TCG Solutions set to expand in Asia after huge acquisition of Vietnam’s Bien Hoa Packaging

Thailand Manufacturing

8 MONTHS AGO

photo by Amos Lee on Unsplash
Daikin to take part in Singapore centralized cooling system project

Singapore Manufacturing

10 MONTHS AGO

JCU Corp.'s surface treatment agent plant in Xiantao, Hubei province, China. (Photo courtesy of JCU)
Chemical maker JCU to launch surface treatment agent plant in China

China Manufacturing

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Go-Pak)
Thailand's SCGP to expand food service packaging to the West after buying Go-Pak

Thailand Manufacturing

10 MONTHS AGO

RV Forms & Gears LLP, a leading fixture builder that mainly provides turnkey solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is now eyeing Thailand’s electronics industry. It is looking to offer fixtures and special equipment used in the manufacturing of mobile phones, tablets and laptops, among other products. (Photo courtesy of Pexels )
India’s Forms & Gears eyeing Thailand growth to tap electronics, auto sectors

India Manufacturing

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matilda Wormwood from Pexels
Global surge in glove demand protects Thai rubber business

Thailand Manufacturing

11 MONTHS AGO

image-1601264474734.jpg
Chemical maker Tokuyama to set up high-purity IPA venture in Taiwan

Taiwan Manufacturing

11 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mrdidg from Pixabay
Thai parties to produce wood pellets in Laos, eyeing Japan, Korea fuel markets

Laos Manufacturing

11 MONTHS AGO

Dolphin IBA founder Aby Baby with his donkeys at his donkey farm at Ramamangalam in the southern Indian state of Kerala. (Photo courtesy of Dolphin IBA)
Indian startups feature donkey milk in pampering products, dairy uses being explored

India Manufacturing

12 MONTHS AGO

photo-1547630824-eed1be6a27b0.jpg
Mitsubishi to supply elevators, escalators to Lao parliament

Laos Manufacturing

12 MONTHS AGO

Miura Industries (China) Co.’s new factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. (Photo courtesy of Miura Co.)
Japan’s Miura increases gas-fired boiler output in China

China Manufacturing

20, Aug. 2020