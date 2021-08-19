Soken Chemical to triple acrylic adhesive output capacity in China

Photo by Daniel Korpai on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - Soken Chemical & Engineering Co. will triple its output capacity for acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives at its plant in Nanjing to meet growing demand amid the intensive production of liquid crystal displays and related products in China.

Tokyo-based Soken said Tuesday that its fully owned subsidiary, Soken High-tech Material (Nanjing) Co., will add two new production units by June next year and another unit in April 2023 to the existing plant where two production units are now in operation.

Referring to the third new unit, Soken said it will invest 64 million yuan (about $9.9 million) in the new unit whose construction will begin next month.

Soken said it decided to swiftly boost its production capacity due to concerns about a possible medium-term supply shortage in light of the constant demand and capital investment among polarizing panel makers. (NNA/ Kyodo)