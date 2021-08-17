NEC's Singapore arm sets up academy for training digital-savvy human talent

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

SINGAPORE, NNA - NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has established an academy to develop human resources versed in digital technology such as artificial intelligence covering its employees in Southeast Asia.

The NEC APAC Future Academy is housed in the office of NEC Corp.'s Singapore subsidiary, which serves as the Japanese electronic giant's regional headquarters.

The academy features the three pillars of developing human-centric design capabilities, incubating future innovations and advancing global research collaboration, according to Teh Chong Mien, managing director for Singapore operations of the NEC subsidiary.

With the support of more than 1,800 AI researchers and data scientists across NEC labs around the globe, the academy will be the local hub for building an immersive, cross-domain knowledge base with the focus on new talent development in the AI/data science and urban sustainability domains.

"An important lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we cannot solve complex problems in isolation," Teh said in a statement. "Together, we hope to build a safe and secure society accompanied by fairness and well-being, living in a sustainable environment for future generations." (NNA/Kyodo)