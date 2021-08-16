Taiwan Mobile invests $20 mil. in Vietnam’s Tiki, aims to be key tech player in SE Asia

16, Aug. 2021

In the battle for online customers, e-commerce platforms in Vietnam like Tiki entice them with free shipping and quick delivery. (Photo: Tiki)
In the battle for online customers, e-commerce platforms in Vietnam like Tiki entice them with free shipping and quick delivery. (Photo: Tiki)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA--Taiwan’s Taiwan Mobile Co. has invested $20 million in Vietnam’s largest e-commerce player Tiki Corp. in a Series E funding round that could lead to its public listing.

Taking a small stake in Tiki, which operates its namesake retail platform, marks the Taiwanese telco's entry to Vietnam as it eyes the fast-expanding markets in Southeast Asia to help achieve its goal of becoming a major telecom and technology services player in the region.

In a statement, Taiwan Mobile said Southeast Asia is one of its 5G growth targets and would continue to seek strategic partnerships in e-commerce, logistics, broadband and 5G-related applications in the region.

“The strategic cooperation with Tiki will be able to help Taiwan Mobile and its subsidiary e-commerce platform Momo.com Inc. to find potential partners to enter the South East Asia market, while also to build new growth momentum for the group outside Taiwan,” Jamie Lin, president of Taiwan Mobile, the second biggest telco in Taiwan after Chunghwa Telecom.

With a presence in Vietnam, Momo could expand sales together with Tiki as they capitalize on its rapidly growing online shopping market as well as leverage Tiki’s market leadership, modern warehouses and logistic systems.

In turn, Tiki can tap Taiwan Mobile’s successful experiences in building smart logistic fleets and storage automation, to help cope with its fast-growing online sales in Vietnam, where the startup is known for its commitment to deliver a sales item to a customer within two hours.

Driven by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns with many people shopping online for the first time, Vietnam e-commerce witnessed a strong 46 percent jump in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) to reach $7 billion in 2020.

It will continue to soar and likely to hit $29 billion in 2025, according to a joint report by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Co.

Billed as 'Vietnam’s Amazon', Tiki has grown from a one-man online bookstore into the country's top e-commerce platform selling multi-category items over the past decade.

Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Tiki is one of the most visited shopping platforms in the Southeast Asian country, according to iPrice data. It is challenged by strong rivals such as Tencent-backed Shopee, Alibaba’s Lazada, and Mobile World.

Noted for their fast-rising economies and growing middle-class population, South East Asian markets especially those located nearer to Taiwan have continued to woo investors from the island.

Back in 2008, Taiwan's biggest telco Chunghwa Telecom Co. set up a $30 million joint venture with Vietnam’s Viettel Telecom to run an Internet data business, which has been steadily contributing to Chunghwa's coffers.

In 2020, Chunghwa invested $10 million to establish a joint venture, Chunghwa SEA Holdings, with Delta Electronics Inc. and Kwang Hsing Industrial Co. to vie for 5G businesses in Southeast Asia.

On August 3, Taiwan Mobile announced a collaboration with MediaTek Inc. and Nokia Corp. to roll out the country's first 'new radio carrier aggregation (NR CA) within a 5G standalone (SA) network environment in a trial for a more powerful 5G service.

The aggregation of the lower-frequency but higher-penetration 700MHz band and higher-frequency and speedier 3500MHZ would be a "huge step towards a real 5G network service" in Taiwan, it said.

For the first seven months of 2021, Taiwan Mobile's consolidated revenue rose by 17.31 percent to NT$86.3 billion ($3.1 billion) from the same period last year. Momo contributes more than half to its total revenue.

to TOP Page

More from this section

In the battle for online customers, e-commerce platforms in Vietnam like Tiki entice them with free shipping and quick delivery. (Photo: Tiki)
Taiwan Mobile invests $20 mil. in Vietnam’s Tiki, aims to be key tech player in SE Asia

Taiwan Tech

1 MINUTE

In a partnership with Huawei, Plano will provide Huawei users with easy-to-use technological solutions to help keep children and families safe online and their eyes healthy. (Photo: Plano, Huawei)
Singapore's award-winning eye-health Plano app now available for Huawei users

Singapore Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Tech staffing agency TechnoPro to buy Indian software firm Robosoft

India Tech

5 DAYS AGO

Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay
Yamato Holdings invests in Singaporean e-commerce solution provider

Singapore Tech

20 DAYS AGO

The virtual signing ceremony between Trustana and OneConnect Financial Technology to mark their strategic collaboration saw the participation of leaders and representatives of Trustana; OneConnect Financial Technology; Temasek Holdings; Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore; and Affinidi, a Temasek tech startup which built the Trustana platform. (Photo: Trustana)
Trustana-OneConnect integration boosts F&B trade between Asean and China SMEs

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Image by chitsu san from Pixabay
Japan's Fujitsu ties up with Singapore startup for digital commodity trading

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of NTT Corp.)
NTT, Tokyo Century to jointly run data center business in India

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

GoFood delivery is one of the many services of the GoTo Group formed in May 2021 following the merger of Gojek ride-hailing and Tokopedia e-commerce, two of the most successful startups in Indonesia. (Photo: GoTo)
GoTo Group of Tokopedia-Gojek merger is Indonesia’s biggest tech company

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

CyCraft Japan chief operating officer James Cheng (L) and Makoto Haneda, communication systems director of ITFOR. Both companies will collaborate to promote more resilient security solutions for financial companies in Japan as well as to expand their business partnership overseas. (Photo: CyCraft and ITFOR)
CyCraft partners ITFOR for overseas expansion, cybersecurity for Japan financial sector

Taiwan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Super express delivery is a growing trend across the globe, as local supermarkets to large-scale retailers and e-commerce giants have joined the league, offering 15-30 mins delivery of groceries and essentials. Locus helps such clients speed up their last-mile delivery with AI-enabled logistics tech solutions. (Photo: Locus)
Locus to expand as global tech brand in supply chain automation with new funding

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Demand for electronic gadgets and internet services continues to grow in Thailand since the pandemic last year. A COVID-19 resurgence this year is accelerating sales as many people have to work from home under stricter measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
Continuing pandemic, tech innovations drive digital boom in Thailand

Thailand Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Japan's KDDI invests in smart city platform startup in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Japanese system developer APC sets up subsidiary in Singapore

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Concept for Toppan’s new China-based ID authentication platform(Photo courtesy of Toppan Printing Co.)
Toppan Printing starts product ID authentication platform in China

China Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
SoftBank joins forces with digital marketing unit of Axiata

Malaysia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Techno Horizon to acquire Pacific Tech group companies

Singapore Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

A staff handling a wafer in a TSMC foundry. The company will boost 5nm chip output in the second half of 2021. (Photo courtesy of TSMC)
Chip giant TSMC to invest $100 bil. to meet rising demand

Taiwan Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

The Indonesian government has adopted the Icom IC-SAT100 PTT radio, offering real-time one-to-many communications over the Iridium network. (Photo courtesy of Iridium)
Disaster-prone Indonesia buys 500 Iridium radio devices for field staff

Indonesia Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Toppan Equator LLC will provide 3D CG simulations for a range of industries. (Photo courtesy of Toppan Equator LLC)
Toppan Printing unit forms 3D CG joint venture in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

This photo shows a sensor unit for a device made by Murata Manufacturing Co. and installed in Jakarta to measure traffic data. (Photo courtesy of Murata Manufacturing Co.)
Japan's Murata to begin road traffic data service in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mynavi partners with Vietnamese software developer NAL Solutions

Vietnam Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay
Japanese gardening firm Takasho to open software unit in Philippines

Philippines Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jack Sparrow from Pexels
Japanese IT solution firm TIS to invest in Thai DX business

Thailand Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Arif Syuhada from Pexels
NEC to design systems for integrated transport fare collection in Dhaka

Bangladesh Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan's semiconductor producer MediaTek overtook Qualcomm as China’s largest smartphone chip supplier in the second half of 2020 after the U.S barred Huawei, China’s biggest smartphone maker, from buying components from American companies such as Qualcomm.(Photo courtesy of Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) )
Taiwan's MediaTek takes biggest slice of China smartphone chip market

Taiwan Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo from Pixabay
Japanese hi-tech duo eyes Vietnam's OCR market with AI-based service

Vietnam Tech

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by Elchinator from Pixabay
Sompo Systems forms capital tie-up with Chinese IT firm Neusoft

China Tech

7 MONTHS AGO