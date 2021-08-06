Mitsui O.S.K.'s Singapore arm places order with Japan shipbuilder

(Photo courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)

SINGAPORE, NNA - A Singapore subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has signed a deal with a Japanese shipbuilder for construction of two environment-friendly carriers of liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia.

The Tokyo-based major shipping company announced Thursday that Phoenix Tankers Pte. Ltd. and Namura Shipbuilding Co. of Osaka struck the deal over the LPG-fueled vessels.

Under the contract, the sum of which was not disclosed, Namura will build the ships at its Imari shipyard in western Japan, with technical assistance provided by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. of Yokohama, for completion from 2023.

The vessels will be capable of operating on a dual fuel mode, powered by LPG or fuel oil, and their loading capacity will be about 87,000 cubic meters each.

The ships will be used to carry LPG or ammonia, not both on a single voyage, according to Mitsui O.S.K.

When used as fuel, LPG can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 20 percent while cutting sulfur oxide and other pollutants by about 90 percent in comparison with fuel oil. (NNA/Kyodo)