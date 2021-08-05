Rohm to provide China's Geely Auto with next-generation chips

05, Aug. 2021

(Photo courtesy of Geely Automobile Group Company Ltd. )
TOKYO, NNA - Electronic components maker Rohm Co. is elevating its partnership with China's Geely Automobile Group Company Ltd. to a new height by supplying energy-efficient next-generation semiconductors.

Kyoto-based Rohm announced Wednesday it has concluded a strategic alliance with the major Chinese automaker to strengthen their partnership, which began in 2018 when they started technical exchanges to develop various in-vehicle applications.

Under the strategic partnership, Geely will equip its 2022 electric vehicles with Rohm's traction inverters containing silicon carbide power devices known for such features as low-loss power, high-voltage resistance and heat resistance.

Rohm said it and Geely, which is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, will also work together to extend the cruising range of electric vehicles, cut battery costs and trim charging times. (NNA/ Kyodo)

