Indonesia's huge floating solar plant to be ready in 2022

The construction of Indonesia’s first utility-scale floating solar power plant at the Cirata reservoir in the West Java province will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. (Photo: Masdar)

INDONESIA, NNA - Construction work on Indonesia's first utility-scale floating solar power plant has begun and it is expected to begin commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The 145-megawatt Cirata Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant is set to be the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and one of the largest in the world.

Being built at the Cirata reservoir in the West Java province, it will provide enough electricity to power 50,000 homes.

The plant is expected to offset 214,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions as well as contribute to the creation of up to 800 jobs, said Masdar when announcing the successful financing for the milestone project in a press statement on August 3.

The plant is being developed by a joint venture between Masdar, a wholly owned company by Abu Dhabi government’s Mubadala Investment Company, and PT PJBI, a subsidiary of Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PT PLN.

Called PT. Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Masdar Solar Energi, the joint-venture company has obtained financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Societe Generale, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Bahlil Lahadalia, Indonesia's minister of investment and chairman of the country's investment coordinating board, said, "This is a flagship project of the UAE's investment in Indonesia, and most importantly, it is in line with the Indonesian government's target in renewable energy mix of 23 percent by 2025."

The project also marks the UAE's first investment in Indonesia's renewable energy sector, said the minister, adding that Indonesia is looking forward to more collaborations between the two countries to leverage natural resources to build a more sustainable future.

Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to Indonesia and the ASEAN region, said, "The UAE is committed to promoting and investing in clean energy projects around the world, and to taking positive action on climate change. We stand together with Indonesia on driving sustainable development and we will continue to support the nation's clean energy transition."

In developing the project, Masdar conducted a series of social initiatives to raise awareness on sustainability issues and improve engagement with the local community.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said the designation of the project as a national strategic project has enabled it to make significant progress.

Looking forward to further collaboration with Masdar, Amir Faisal, president director of PJBI, said there is tremendous potential for similar projects in Indonesia to help achieve its clean energy goals.

The world's largest archipelago nation, Indonesia is targeting 23 percent of its energy mix coming from renewables by 2025 under its electricity infrastructure acceleration program.

The government recently announced that it aims to ramp up the proportion of renewable power in its 2021-2030 national electricity plan to at least 48 percent, up from 30 percent in its previous plan.