Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance invests in Singapore car startup Carro

04, Aug. 2021

(Photo courtesy of Carro)
(Photo courtesy of Carro)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. has invested in Trusty Cars Pte. Ltd., a Singaporean online automotive marketplace startup known as Carro.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, a member of Japanese insurance giant MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., plans to beef up existing ties with Carro and promote joint businesses, it said in a news release Monday.

The Tokyo-based nonlife insurance company made the investment by participating in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, a SoftBank Group Corp.-led megafund investing in growing technology companies.

Through the funding round in June, Carro raised S$477 million (US$353 million) and obtained the status of a "unicorn company," meaning an unlisted startup valued at more than US$1 billion. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance did not disclose its investment amount and ratio.

Carro, set up in 2015, focuses on online used car sales operations, while participating in after-sales businesses such as repair and road services, as well as financial services including loans and insurance, according to the news release.

In January 2020, MS&AD Insurance Group made an initial investment in Carro through its corporate venture capital MS&AD Ventures.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Carro agreed on a business alliance in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in December that year and have promoted initiatives such as automobile insurance sales, it said.

Through the latest investment, the Japanese company plans to reinforce its alliance with Carro, and in addition to insurance sales using digital technology, they envision promoting joint efforts to develop new automobile insurance products and create automobile-related businesses, according to the news release.

A Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance spokesman said the company hopes to continue placing importance on Asia, where it has advantages, while putting efforts into North America. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Carro)
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance invests in Singapore car startup Carro

Singapore Financials

16 MINUTES AGO

DBS and Temasek jointly launched a debt financing platform, called EvolutionX Debt Capital to support startups across sectors such as financial services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrial development. (Photo: Temasek)
DBS, Temasek rolls out $500 mil. debt financing for Asia’s tech startups

Singapore Financials

YESTERDAY

MaxxTrader has built a global client and dealer franchise with over 100 global banks, regional banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds currently connected to its platform. (Photo: MaxxTrader)
Singapore's SGX building Asia’s largest one-stop forex platform with $125 mil. MaxxTrader acquisition

Singapore Financials

2 DAYS AGO

BIS Innovation Hub and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have proposed a blueprint to facilitate fast cross-border payments. (Photo: BIS)
Singapore, BIS Innovation Hub propose plan to enhance global real-time payments connectivity

Singapore Financials

6 DAYS AGO

Mumbai, India (Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash)
SMFG taking major stake in Indian nonbank, full acquisition eyed

India Financials

28 DAYS AGO

“Doge the Moon”, Red Hong Yi’s first NFT from her meme banknotes series, is now available at the Binance NFT Marketplace. (Photo: Annice Lyn)
Malaysian artist debuts on booming NFT market now spreading to Asia

Malaysia Financials

28 DAYS AGO

Image by Milada Vigerova from Pixabay
Marubeni to invest in Philippines e-money venture for seafarers

Philippines Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Canva Studio from Pexels
Japan's Aozora Bank ties up with Singapore VC Genesis Alternative

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Sunarso, president director of BRI, is instrumental in transforming the Indonesian bank with digitalization and a performance-based culture. BRI is ranked 362nd among the 2,000 world's best public companies, according to Forbes. ( Photo: BRI).
BRI tops Forbes Global 2000 list for most valuable companies in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gets 10% equity stake in ARA Asset Management

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

In 2020, the Vietnam Securities Depository registered 2.7 million domestic individual accounts, a record jump of 16.8 percent over the year before. Seeing the significant growth in the Vietnam market over the past few years, Phillip Futures and CQG are expanding services to capitalize on it. (Photo courtesy of Hanoi Stock Exchange)
Singapore's Phillip Futures offers derivatives trading on Hanoi Stock Exchange via CQG platform

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chenyu Guan on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to help firms in China's Guangdong trade abroad

China Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

An Eid Mubarak greeting by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) is seen across its social media and marketing platforms as the bank engages with Indonesian Muslims who will be celebrating a festive holiday in May after a month of fasting. Despite a challenging 2020, the bank managed to seize opportunities for growth. (Photo courtesy of BRI)
Indonesia's BRI bank wins regional award for raising $1 bil.

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Twin brothers Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss started Gemini in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, it has become one of the biggest regulated crypto exchanges.(Photo from Gemini's Facebook)
Crypto exchange Gemini rolls out Gemini Earn in Singapore, offers up to 7.4% interest

Singapore Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Fubon Financial Holding Co., one of Taiwan’s largest financial groups, expects to see improved rankings for its businesses such as securities and insurance after the merger with Jih Sun Financial Holding Co. (Photo courtesy of Fubon Financial Holding Co.)
Taiwan's Fubon to raise $50 billion from share issue to fund Jih Sun merger

Taiwan Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Southeast Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund, BGBF-I, is powered by BCMG Ltd., a Malaysia-based advisory firm that leverages on the latest technology to improve businesses with innovative, digital ideas.
Southeast Asia welcomes its first insured bitcoin fund in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Hotel manager Chadi Chemaly (L) of Raffles Hotel in Singapore said the Adyen system has enabled staff to process transactions easily, quickly and seamlessly under its unified solution. Customers are also happy with multiple payment options available and the convenience of settling a bill in a contactless manner at any location of the hotel - thanks to a handy payment device as shown by a staff seen next to him. Chemaly is holding a doorman mascot of the hotel that guests can buy from its boutique which is located at another end of the building. December, 2020 in Singapore(NNA)
E-payment boom in Southeast Asia could be worth at least $1.5 trillion

Southeast Asia Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Bangkok, Thailand (Image by Wilfried Strang from Pixabay)
Daiwa Securities to form M&A joint venture with Thailand's 9 Basil

Thailand Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Victoria Station, Mumbai (Image by PDPics from Pixabay)
MUFG Bank inks MOU with India's ICICI Bank to aid Japanese firms

India Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cris Tagupa on Unsplash
Japan's Shinkin Central Bank sets up 1st Asia subsidiary in Singapore

Singapore Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Dirk Daniel Mann from Pixabay
MUFG, Hong Kong firm to cooperate in infrastructure loan sales

Hong Kong Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Veronica Basa, Namayan village personnel, using a payment kiosk in the head office of Namayan village in Mandaluyong city within the capital Metro Manila.(NNA)
First community to use ID for cashless payment may inspire the rest of the Philippines

Philippines Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Benjamin Soh, STACS co-founder and managing director, said financial institutions should be transformed and empowered with new infrastructure technology to deliver faster and more transparent trade settlements. (Photo courtesy of STACS)
MD of Singapore's STACS tells how fintech can help save billions for capital markets

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Susan Hwee, UOB's Head of Group Technology and Operations, tells NNA how the bank's initiatives are helping ASEAN businesses ride out the economic storm of the pandemic. She also shares insights into UOB’s successful digital strategy for the region.(Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB's $1.5 billion tech spend propagates ASEAN businesses, bank services

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance ties up with Singapore's Trusty Cars

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival X Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SFF X SWITCH) 2020 on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Singapore Government)
Singapore launches one-stop BSB business platform for global B2B markets, SMEs

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Vietnam government officials and UOB executives sign a new MOU virtually on Nov. 27, paving the way for new investments worth SG$1.5 billion for Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB secures more Asian investments for Vietnam as opportunities grow

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO