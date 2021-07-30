Japan's Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 2nd hotel in Bangkok in 2023

30, Jul. 2021

This image shows a rendering of Nishitetsu's second hotel in Bangkok to be opened in the summer of 2023 (Photo courtesy of Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co.)
This image shows a rendering of Nishitetsu's second hotel in Bangkok to be opened in the summer of 2023 (Photo courtesy of Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co. has announced a plan to launch its second hotel in Bangkok in the summer of 2023.

The company, which operates a railway network in the western Japan prefecture of Fukuoka and is commonly known as Nishitetsu at home, said Thursday that the eight-story hotel will follow Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok opened in May 2020.

The 193-room new hotel will stand in the Thai capital's largest business district of Silom, featuring easy access to Sala Daeng station on the BTS Skytrain mass transit system and Silom station on the MRT subway network.

Both businesspeople and tourists are expected as potential hotel users because of the location, which houses the offices of a number of Japanese companies and is close to one of Asia's busiest entertainment areas, according to Nishitetsu.

The company is pinning high hopes on the post-COVID-19 recovery of business activities and tourism in opening the second Thai hotel. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

This image shows a rendering of Nishitetsu's second hotel in Bangkok to be opened in the summer of 2023 (Photo courtesy of Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co.)
Japan's Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 2nd hotel in Bangkok in 2023

Thailand Services

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Hainan Island (Photo: Image by David Mark from Pixabay)
Dentsu's China unit signs strategic accord with Hainan gov't

China Services

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japan's JMA Management Center forms 1st overseas unit in Thailand

Thailand Services

1 MONTH AGO

The idea for Apna originated in 2019 when Nirmit Parikh realized small and medium-sized businesses faced challenges in hiring workers, while the working class needed help to find job and training opportunities. (Photo: Apna)
Fast-growing job startup Apna raises $70 million for India and overseas expansion

India Services

1 MONTH AGO

Photo shows Mirei Kanaya, who heads a new office of Japanese crowdfunding platform operator Makuake Inc., which opened in Seoul on June 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Makuake Inc.)
Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake opens 1st overseas office

South Korea Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)
Esports Technologies launches Gogawi in Thailand's booming gaming market

Thailand Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay
Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

Singapore Services

4 MONTHS AGO

A key finding in a SpotX study in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia found that OTT ads drive strong post-ad purchase behavior for 35 percent of OTT viewers. (NNA)
OTT ads influence spending for 35% of video viewers in SE Asia, Japan

Asia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Indonesians are consuming much more OTT content such as movies and TV services delivered smartphones and other devices. (Antara)
Indonesia's OTT market to hit $4.4 bil. by 2027 as video viewing and gaming boom

Indonesia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Yang on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sets up consulting unit in China

China Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by 462634 from Pixabay
MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Singapore Services

6 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

8 MONTHS AGO

photo by Pashminu Mansukhani from pixabay
Will Group sets up production and logistics staff unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Japan's Secom acquires 2 security firms in S.E. Asia

Malaysia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Japanese IT service company Infocom Corp. says it has inked a deal to make an investment in Homage, a Singaporean operator of an app to match caregiving workers and users in Singapore and Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Infocom)
Japan's Infocom invests in Singapore care job matching app operator

Singapore Services

11 MONTHS AGO

image-1599698928519.JPG
Pandemic automation forces Philippine outsourced workers to up their game

Features Philippines Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels
KLab to develop Kumamon online game with Chinese firm

China Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash
Japan online gift service firm giftee invests in Malaysian startup AdEasy

Malaysia Services

12 MONTHS AGO

pexels-maarten-van-den-heuvel-2284166.jpg
Messaging app provider Line’s Thai food unit raises $110 million to merge with restaurant platform

Thailand Services

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash
Correct: Coronavirus spreads Thai entertainment to online platforms

Features Thailand Services

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by sergio souza on Unsplash
Nippon Koei, Singapore’s Surbana Jurong to engage in sustainable urban development

Singapore Services

12 MONTHS AGO

Robot soldier statue in Ghibli Museum, Mitaka city, Tokyo (Image by pen_ash from Pixabay)
Ghibli Park construction starts in Japan for 2022 partial opening

Japan Services

29, Jul. 2020

Logo kyodo image

pokemon-1591427_1280.jpg
Pokemon opens Shanghai unit to capitalize on popularity in China

China Services

28, Jul. 2020