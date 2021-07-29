Singapore, BIS Innovation Hub propose plan to enhance global real-time payments connectivity

29, Jul. 2021

BIS Innovation Hub and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have proposed a blueprint to facilitate fast cross-border payments. (Photo: BIS)
BIS Innovation Hub and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have proposed a blueprint to facilitate fast cross-border payments. (Photo: BIS)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Singapore Centre have proposed a blueprint for boosting global payments network connectivity via multilateral linkages of countries’ national retail payment systems.

Called "Project Nexus", the plan shows how countries can fully integrate their retail payment systems onto a single cross-border network, thus allowing people to make cross-border transfers instantly and securely via their mobile phones or internet devices.

In a press statement, Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of MAS, which is Singapore’s central bank and integrated financial regulator, said, “To achieve significant cost reduction in cross-border payment transfers, enhancements must be made on two fronts: direct connectivity between domestic faster payment systems, and frictionless foreign exchange on shared common wholesale settlement infrastructures. The BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre is working on both. The Nexus project maps out a much-needed set of standards to achieve seamless cross-border payment systems connectivity.”

In the proposal, "Nexus Gateways", are to be developed and implemented by the operators of participating countries’ national payment systems. They will serve to coordinate compliance, foreign exchange conversion, message translation and the sequencing of payments among all participants.

These gateways will be established on the recommended common set of technical standards, functionalities and operational guidelines.

Also proposed is a "Nexus Scheme" that sets out the governance framework and rulebook for participating retail payment systems, banks and payment service providers to coordinate and effect cross-border payments through the network.

Under the Nexus blueprint, participating countries will only need to adopt protocols once to gain access to the broader cross-border payments network, hence doing away with the need to negotiate payment linkages with each jurisdiction on a bilateral basis.

Benoît Cœuré, head of the BIS Innovation Hub, said, “Project Nexus is trying to achieve the equivalent of internet protocols for payments systems. That means creating a model through which any country can join by adopting certain technical and governance requirements."

The Nexus blueprint was developed through extensive consultation with multiple central banks and financial institutions across the globe.

The model builds on the successful framework for the bilateral linkage between Singapore’s PayNow and Thailand’s PromptPay launched in April 2021 as well as the beneficial experience gained from the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) development and operation of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system.

"The blueprint can be built upon through continued research and engagement with regulators, payment operators, banks, and other industry participants collaborating towards a technical proof-of-concept," said the press statement.

Andrew McCormack, head of the BISIH Singapore Centre, said, “Country-to-country and regional payment connections already exist. But they require significant coordination efforts, which increase exponentially with more participants. Three countries require three bilateral links but 20 countries would require 190 bilateral links.”

Looking forward to the adoption of the model, Arif Khan, chief digital officer of NPCI, said, “This blueprint will bring like-minded regulators and instant payments operators along with global bodies like the G20 and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) together to make real-time cross-border payments a reality in the next two to four years.”

Interested parties can give feedback on the technical report by contacting the Nexus team at singapore.centre@bisih.org.

The Bank for International Settlements established the BIS Innovation Hub in 2019 to provide in-depth insights into critical trends in financial technology relevant to central banks.

It also studies the development of public goods to enhance the functioning of the global financial system apart from serving as a focal point for central bank experts collaborating on innovation.

Currently, there are BIS Hub centers in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Switzerland, London and Stockholm. More will open soon, in cities such as Toronto, with Frankfurt and Paris being considered.

The BIS has also formed a strategic partnership on a hub with the US Federal Reserve System in New York.

Benoît Cœuré said the expansion will help the BIS Innovation Hub to advance work on a broad range of issues of importance to the central banking community, such as digital currency and digital payments, cyber security, distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence.

Ensuring the security of financial systems is of utmost importance today as more and more consumers and businesses are shifting to digital payments during the devastating COVID-19 pandemic which has spread throughout the world since last year.

In its annual economic report in June, BIS noted that the global recovery so far was incomplete and uneven, with some countries and sectors bouncing back quickly and others lagging.

The uneven recovery could whip up headwinds particularly for emerging market economies due to tighter financial conditions as advanced economies cross the transition more quickly.

"In the coming year, issues such as corporate insolvencies and capital and labor reallocation will come to the fore," BIS warned.

While swift and forceful action from central banks and governments has reduced the economic fallout from the pandemic, policymakers looking ahead to the next phase of the recovery must prepare for different but no less formidable challenges.

BIS said, "In the near term, flexible policy support is key to nursing the recovery. In the longer term, monetary and fiscal policies will need to re-establish safety margins, a complicated task given the unprecedented initial conditions and inadequate structural reforms."

The pandemic has unfortunately exacerbated income and wealth inequality. While monetary policy cannot influence its rising long-term trend, it can mitigate it by tackling macroeconomic instability in line with its mandate, said BIS.

Its report paints a central scenario for a recovery with a temporary increase in inflation and two more challenging scenarios.

In one scenario, a large fiscal stimulus and a drawdown of accumulated savings result in stronger growth but also higher inflation and a substantial tightening in global financial conditions. In the other, growth disappoints as the coronavirus proves harder to control.

to TOP Page

More from this section

BIS Innovation Hub and the Monetary Authority of Singapore have proposed a blueprint to facilitate fast cross-border payments. (Photo: BIS)
Singapore, BIS Innovation Hub propose plan to enhance global real-time payments connectivity

Singapore Financials

1 HOUR AGO

Mumbai, India (Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash)
SMFG taking major stake in Indian nonbank, full acquisition eyed

India Financials

22 DAYS AGO

“Doge the Moon”, Red Hong Yi’s first NFT from her meme banknotes series, is now available at the Binance NFT Marketplace. (Photo: Annice Lyn)
Malaysian artist debuts on booming NFT market now spreading to Asia

Malaysia Financials

22 DAYS AGO

Image by Milada Vigerova from Pixabay
Marubeni to invest in Philippines e-money venture for seafarers

Philippines Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Canva Studio from Pexels
Japan's Aozora Bank ties up with Singapore VC Genesis Alternative

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Sunarso, president director of BRI, is instrumental in transforming the Indonesian bank with digitalization and a performance-based culture. BRI is ranked 362nd among the 2,000 world's best public companies, according to Forbes. ( Photo: BRI).
BRI tops Forbes Global 2000 list for most valuable companies in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gets 10% equity stake in ARA Asset Management

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

In 2020, the Vietnam Securities Depository registered 2.7 million domestic individual accounts, a record jump of 16.8 percent over the year before. Seeing the significant growth in the Vietnam market over the past few years, Phillip Futures and CQG are expanding services to capitalize on it. (Photo courtesy of Hanoi Stock Exchange)
Singapore's Phillip Futures offers derivatives trading on Hanoi Stock Exchange via CQG platform

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chenyu Guan on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to help firms in China's Guangdong trade abroad

China Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

An Eid Mubarak greeting by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) is seen across its social media and marketing platforms as the bank engages with Indonesian Muslims who will be celebrating a festive holiday in May after a month of fasting. Despite a challenging 2020, the bank managed to seize opportunities for growth. (Photo courtesy of BRI)
Indonesia's BRI bank wins regional award for raising $1 bil.

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Twin brothers Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss started Gemini in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, it has become one of the biggest regulated crypto exchanges.(Photo from Gemini's Facebook)
Crypto exchange Gemini rolls out Gemini Earn in Singapore, offers up to 7.4% interest

Singapore Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Fubon Financial Holding Co., one of Taiwan’s largest financial groups, expects to see improved rankings for its businesses such as securities and insurance after the merger with Jih Sun Financial Holding Co. (Photo courtesy of Fubon Financial Holding Co.)
Taiwan's Fubon to raise $50 billion from share issue to fund Jih Sun merger

Taiwan Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Southeast Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund, BGBF-I, is powered by BCMG Ltd., a Malaysia-based advisory firm that leverages on the latest technology to improve businesses with innovative, digital ideas.
Southeast Asia welcomes its first insured bitcoin fund in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Hotel manager Chadi Chemaly (L) of Raffles Hotel in Singapore said the Adyen system has enabled staff to process transactions easily, quickly and seamlessly under its unified solution. Customers are also happy with multiple payment options available and the convenience of settling a bill in a contactless manner at any location of the hotel - thanks to a handy payment device as shown by a staff seen next to him. Chemaly is holding a doorman mascot of the hotel that guests can buy from its boutique which is located at another end of the building. December, 2020 in Singapore(NNA)
E-payment boom in Southeast Asia could be worth at least $1.5 trillion

Southeast Asia Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Bangkok, Thailand (Image by Wilfried Strang from Pixabay)
Daiwa Securities to form M&A joint venture with Thailand's 9 Basil

Thailand Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Victoria Station, Mumbai (Image by PDPics from Pixabay)
MUFG Bank inks MOU with India's ICICI Bank to aid Japanese firms

India Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cris Tagupa on Unsplash
Japan's Shinkin Central Bank sets up 1st Asia subsidiary in Singapore

Singapore Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Dirk Daniel Mann from Pixabay
MUFG, Hong Kong firm to cooperate in infrastructure loan sales

Hong Kong Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Veronica Basa, Namayan village personnel, using a payment kiosk in the head office of Namayan village in Mandaluyong city within the capital Metro Manila.(NNA)
First community to use ID for cashless payment may inspire the rest of the Philippines

Philippines Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Benjamin Soh, STACS co-founder and managing director, said financial institutions should be transformed and empowered with new infrastructure technology to deliver faster and more transparent trade settlements. (Photo courtesy of STACS)
MD of Singapore's STACS tells how fintech can help save billions for capital markets

Singapore Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Susan Hwee, UOB's Head of Group Technology and Operations, tells NNA how the bank's initiatives are helping ASEAN businesses ride out the economic storm of the pandemic. She also shares insights into UOB’s successful digital strategy for the region.(Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB's $1.5 billion tech spend propagates ASEAN businesses, bank services

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance ties up with Singapore's Trusty Cars

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival X Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SFF X SWITCH) 2020 on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Singapore Government)
Singapore launches one-stop BSB business platform for global B2B markets, SMEs

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Vietnam government officials and UOB executives sign a new MOU virtually on Nov. 27, paving the way for new investments worth SG$1.5 billion for Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB secures more Asian investments for Vietnam as opportunities grow

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Workers during a lunch break in Tanjong Pagar, which is part of Singapore's Central Business District and financial district. The city-state launched a code of best practices for commodity financing on Nov. 30 to set a benchmark for lending standards in the sector. (NNA).
Singapore sets higher financing standards to mend damaged reputation as commodity trading hub

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

A branch of DBS Bank India at Gurugram city in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The bank is expected to grow its retail arm significantly after the merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank which has more than 560 branches across India. (NNA)
DBS India eyeing retail banking boost after merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

India Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni to invest in Singapore firm, eyes digital financial service

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO