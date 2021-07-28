Japan's Komatsu sells new hydraulic excavator in Southeast Asia

28, Jul. 2021

Photo shows Komatsu Ltd.'s 20-ton PC200-10M0 hydraulic excavator under the CE series for use in urban civil engineering. The Japanese construction machinery maker began selling the new model in Southeast Asia in July 2021. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu)
JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd. has launched a new 20-ton hydraulic excavator in Southeast Asia for use in urban civil engineering, starting with Indonesia and Thailand.

The new PC200-10M0 excavator under the CE series features better fuel economy and prices 10 to 15 percent lower compared with the PC210-10M0 standard series excavator introduced in 2019, the Tokyo-based company said in a news release Monday.

The specifications of the new model are optimized exclusively for urban civil engineering work with four-cylinder engines, compared with the conventional series with six-cylinder engines, while maintaining the quality and durability of the previous model, it said.

A Komatsu spokesperson told NNA that demand for residential land development and road construction in Indonesia is high.

Komatsu said it will promote a two-model line strategy in Southeast Asia, with the new model and the PC210-10M0 series model to meet a wide range of customer needs in the region.

The company plans to extend the strategy to other regions it views as strategic markets, including Asia, Latin America, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East, according to the news release. (NNA/Kyodo)

