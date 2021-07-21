Kureha to build new PVDF plant in China amid robust demand

Photo by Kumpan Electric on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese chemical company Kureha Corp. will boost production of polyvinylidene fluoride, a synthetic polymer used in lithium-ion batteries, in China to cater to rapidly growing demand particularly from the automobile industry.

Kureha (Changshu) Fluoropolymers Co., a wholly owned local unit of Kureha, will build a new plant capable of manufacturing about 10,000 tons a year of the material, known as PVDF, in an industrial park in the eastern city of Changshu, near Shanghai.

The plant is due to be completed in the spring of 2024 and begin operations in the summer of that year to add to the products currently made at an adjacent PVDF facility that has an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons.

The Tokyo-based parent said it has received approval from the Jiangsu Province authorities to enhance the overall manufacturing capacity to 15,000 tons annually in the Advanced Materials Industrial Park in Changshu.

A Kureha spokesperson said the company will consider increasing output there by a further 5,000 tons depending on market situations.

Kureha is also building up a PVDF plant in Iwaki in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture to raise its current annual capacity of 6,000 tons as the PVDF business is placed as one of the priority areas in the company's ongoing mid-term management plan.

The expansion of the Iwaki plant is scheduled to finish in January 2022, according to Kureha.

PVDF is used as a binder material in lithium-ion battery manufacturing as well as an engineering plastic for various industrial uses. Demand for the battery is expected to rise further in line with the strong initiatives of the automobile sector toward manufacturing eco-friendly cars. (NNA/Kyodo)