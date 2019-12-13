NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Photo by imgix on Unsplash SINGAPORE, NNA – Japanese telecommunications giant NTT group will soon start building a submarine cable linking Singapore with Myanmar and India to meet growing demand for connectivity in Southeast Asia.

The move is the first among foreign firms to independently install an undersea cable in Southeast Asia, Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., the London-based firm in charge of the group’s overseas businesses, told NNA on Thursday.

Orient Link Pte. Ltd., NTT’s joint venture in Singapore, plans to invest $400 million in the project starting later this month for scheduled operation in June 2022, he said in an interview with NNA.

The cable system will cater to surging demand for internet traffic like social networking services and e-commerce, cloud computing services, data centers and coming 5G telecommunications, he added.

MIST, the 11,000-kilometer long cable system, including future expansion, will connect Southeast Asia’s leading financial center with Myanmar’s commercial capital Yangon and Chennai and Mumbai in India, he said.

The cable boasts the largest cable capacity of 240 terabits per second in the region, meaning it can transmit around 3,600-hour long high-definition pictures in a second, he said.

Orient Link was set up with a capital of $119 million in October together with the Japanese government-backed Fund Corporation for the Overseas Development of Japan’s ICT and Postal Services Inc. and Singapore-based Wen Capital Pte. Ltd.

NTT holds a 42 percent stake in the venture, with the telecoms infrastructure fund also known as Japan ICT Fund taking a 38 percent holding and Wen Capital owning the remaining 20 percent.

NTT says it currently operates or is constructing four major submarine cables in Asia -- Asia Submarine cable Express (ASE) and Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) , Pacific Crossing -1 (PC-1) and Jupiter.