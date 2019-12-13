Japanese used goods seller Bookoff to double outlets in Malaysia

Image by Markus Spiske from Pixabay

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese used goods seller Bookoff Group Holdings Ltd. will make a stronger push into Malaysia by planning to double the number of its outlets to 10 over the next three years amid growing demand for Japanese-made or used-products.

As part of this aggressive plan, Bookoff Group will open its fifth store under the name of Jalan Jalan Japan in Vandal Baru Bangui of Selangor Province near Kuala Lumpur on Dec. 28. By the end of 2022, it aims to launch a 10th outlet.

“Local people have a preference for new and used products made in Japan,” Takaharu Kominato, a spokesman at Bookoff Group, said on Thursday. “Japanese products have a reputation for reliability.”

The opening of the Jalan Jalan Japan store advertised on the wall of KiP Mall

With a floor space of 1,875 square meters at KiP Mall, the fifth store will offer about 200,000 items, including apparel, household sundries, and baby supplies, as well as sporting goods.

The existing four Jalan Jalan Japan shops sell a total of about 350,000 items per month at an average price of about 7 ringgit ($1.7), meaning 29.4 million ringgit in revenue a year according to Toru Inoue, managing director of BOK Marketing Sdn. Bhd., a joint venture between Bookoff Group, Tokyo-based logistic firm Koike Corp. and its Malaysian arm.

“There are no other shops as large as our JJJ (Jalan Jalan Japan) outlets,” Inoue said. He added that JJJ stores attract “families who want to spend time together.”

Bookoff Group will consider extending its reach beyond Malaysia into other countries like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, in three years or so, Inoue said.

The Japanese retailer expanded into Malaysia through BOK Marketing set in the country in April 2016. The two partners launched the first Jalan Jalan Japan outlet in November of that year.