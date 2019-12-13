Chemical maker Tosoh to launch 1st quartz glass plant in S. Korea

Image by Republica from Pixabay

SEOUL, NNA - Japanese chemical maker Tosoh Corp. will launch its first quartz glass plant in South Korea to capitalize on growing local demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Tosoh will establish a local arm through its subsidiary, Tosoh Quartz Corp., to begin making quartz glass products by the end of March 2021, according to a plan unveiled Thursday.

For the project, it plans to acquire an existing building with a floor space of some 10,000 square meters, according to Tosoh.

Shown are quartz glass products made by Japanese chemical maker Tosoh Corp., which will launch its first quartz glass plant in South Korea in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Tosoh)

The plant will process quartz glass materials into products and supply them to local semiconductor-making equipment producers that currently import them from Japan.

Tosoh's share in the estimated 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) global quartz glass-processing market is 20 to 30 percent, according to a company official.

Quartz glass products are used widely for wafer-fixing devices and other parts of microchip-making equipment.(NNA/Kyodo)