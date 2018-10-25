Honda begins local production of ‘BR-V’ SUV in Philippines

MANILA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. is now producing the BR-V sport utility vehicle in the Philippines, the second locally assembled model after its most popular City sedan.

Honda Cars Philippines Inc., the manufacturing unit, is making the subcompact crossover SUV at its plant in Laguna Province, south east of Manila, company president Noriyuki Takakura told the Philippine International Motor Show on Wednesday.

The seven-seat vehicle, which had been imported from Thailand, is “the second most popular model in the Philippines,” Takakura said, adding that local production of the unit balances with imports in accordance with demand.

The plant began operating in 1992 and has annual production capacity of 10,000 units. Honda Car Philippines will consider adding production lines as BR-V sales grow, Takakura said.