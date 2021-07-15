Nippon Notebook opens 1st overseas production plant in Vietnam

Notebooks to be manufactured at the Vietnam Plant (Photo courtesy of Nippon Notebook Corp. )

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Nippon Notebook Corp. under the wing of major Japanese stationery and office supplies maker Plus Corp. has opened its first overseas production plant in Vietnam to promote its workbooks and notebooks in the Asian market.

Nippon Notebook said its plant in Dong Nai Province in southeastern Vietnam will begin full operations in September to manufacture workbooks and notebooks for Vietnam and other Asian countries.

The Tokyo-based firm said its local subsidiary, Nippon Notebook Vietnam Co. established in January, will run the plant which sits on a 3,024-square-meter plot in the province's Nhon Trach 3 Industrial Zone.

Nippon Notebook is initially investing $5 million in its Vietnam operations by installing cutting-edge facilities to beef up production and supply, and speed up delivery. The plant aims to produce 27 million workbooks and notebooks annually by the end of next year.

Its parent company Plus's subsidiary, Plus Vietnam Industrial Co., also operates Bien Hoa and Nhon Trach stationery plants in Dong Nai Province.

Nippon Notebook decided to move into Vietnam after being assured of human resources and technical support from Plus Vietnam, a Nippon Notebook official told NNA. (NNA/Kyodo)