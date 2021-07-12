AirAsia partners Gojek for Asean growth, expands Thailand services in swap deal

12, Jul. 2021

AirAsia's super app for travel and lifestyle offers bookings, flights and hotels, travel packages, holiday activities, shopping for branded products and latest deals in town. It will be launched in Thailand in August 2021. (Photo: AirAsia)
AirAsia's super app for travel and lifestyle offers bookings, flights and hotels, travel packages, holiday activities, shopping for branded products and latest deals in town. It will be launched in Thailand in August 2021. (Photo: AirAsia)

By Chalermlapvoraboon Valaiporn

BANGKOK, NNA - Malaysia's budget carrier AirAsia Group and Gojek, an Indonesian transport and payment company, have embarked on a strategic partnership to grow their expanding digital services across Southeast Asia, starting with Thailand.

Expanding its super app for travel and lifestyle in the kingdom, AirAsia will acquire Gojek's Thailand operations for $50 million in shares, taking over its app-based ride-hailing, food delivery and other services from August.

In return, Gojek, which is part of giant tech group GoTo after its recent merger with Tokopedia, will own about 4.7 percent of shares in AirAsia's Asean super-app, which is valued at $1 billion (32.5 billion baht).

Following the swap deal, Gojek will invest to boost operations in Singapore and Vietnam, while AirAsia will build on Gojek Thailand's network of 50,000 riders, 33,000 merchants and customers to provide more services like groceries and beauty products.

AirAsia is a familiar brand name in Thailand as it has been operating flight services there for the most part of the past two decades.

Its longstanding presence is seen as an advantage in bolstering the growth of the services that Gojek began in the kingdom in 2019, and hopefully, making them profitable as AirAsia promotes the use of its app from Bangkok to other flourishing cities which are also popular holiday destinations like Chiangmai in the north, and Phuket in the south.

Aiming to be a leading tech player in the region, AirAsia said in a statement, “This win-win deal is expected to rev up expansion of the airasia super app in Asean, while enabling Gojek to increase investments in its Vietnam and Singapore operations.”

“The deal provides both parties with a strong foundation to explore additional opportunities for collaboration and synergies in one of the fastest-growing regions in the world,” added AirAsia, which is working to turn its fortune around after many of its planes were grounded like most other airlines in the world since the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said the Thailand deal marked “the start of a tremendous long term strategic partnership with Gojek which is sure to rock the industry.”

“By taking on Gojek’s well-established Thai business, we’ll be able to turbo charge our ambitions in this space to become a leading Asean challenger super app.”

He said AirAsia already boasts a “complete digital economy ecosystem”, having established over 15 different non-airline products and lifestyle services on its e-commerce platform in Malaysia.

He said, "Now it’s time to take it to the next level. In response to overwhelming regional demand, we are setting our sights on bringing our super app offerings to all of our key markets, following the successful roll out in Thailand."

“All of our digital businesses are going from strength to strength and through this alliance, our goal of becoming the Asean super app of choice is fast becoming a reality,” added Fernandez, who is widely regarded as the pioneer of low-cost travel in Asia.

Supporting the launch of the enhanced app in Thailand, AirAsia Thailand executive chairman Tassapon Bijleveld said “Not only will it support local SMEs and fresh food suppliers, it will also create more income-earning opportunities for delivery drivers in the new markets we aim to launch soon.”

He said Thai people are already ahead of the curve in embracing the digital revolution, having made mobile and real-time activities including e-commerce, fintech and online entertainment a way of life.

Gojek CEO Kevin Aluwi said the deal with AirAsia is a testament to the accomplishments of Gojek Thailand, which has made a difference to “hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country.”

"At the same time, the deal will enable us to pivot our focus in international markets towards Vietnam and Singapore - markets providing us with the best return on investment and strategic growth opportunities,” added Aluwi.

Aireen Omar, president of airasia digital, the carrier's digital division, highlighted how the airline has successfully developed a digital-driven business with a one-stop super app anchored on travel. It also offers e-commerce, financial services, farm to table, health and edutech products and services as well as membership rewards.

The digital division has two other companies. One is Teleport, a fast growing e-commerce logistics company serving Southeast Asia.

The other is BigPay, a fintech company focusing on payments, remittance, lending and virtual banking, which is expected to roll out soon. BigPay aims to democratize financial services across Asean by providing good-value financial products such as a multi-currency e-wallet, said AirAsia.

After launching in Malaysia and Singapore, BigPay is accelerating its entrance into Thailand following the acquisition of Gojek and GoPay’s Thailand businesses, said Salim Dhanani, CEO and co-founder of BigPay.

AirAsia and Gojek will be working closely with the Bank of Thailand to ensure a smooth transition to BigPay, while GoPay is winding down its operations in the country.

BigPay Thailand aims to go live in the first quarter of 2022.

Since 2017, BigPay has served over 1.4 million Malaysians. The company has launched a slew of regulated financial products, from e-money and international remittance to micro insurance, with the goal of being a one-stop solution.

BigPay recently applied for a digital banking license in Malaysia with a consortium of partners.

to TOP Page

More from this section

AirAsia's super app for travel and lifestyle offers bookings, flights and hotels, travel packages, holiday activities, shopping for branded products and latest deals in town. It will be launched in Thailand in August 2021. (Photo: AirAsia)
AirAsia partners Gojek for Asean growth, expands Thailand services in swap deal

Thailand Transport

1 HOUR AGO

A marine fuel supply ship (front) performs a trial to supply biodiesel fuel to Nippon Yusen's bulk carrier, Frontier Jacaranda (back), at the port of Singapore on June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Tsusho Petroleum)
Japan's Toyota Tsusho supplies biodiesel fuel to ship in Singapore

Singapore Transport

12 DAYS AGO

Enabled by key logistics partners such as airports, ports, and customs, the World Logistics Passport offers financial and non-financial benefits to traders and freight forwarders in rewards for increasing their trade. (Photo: WLP)
Southeast Asian states join world logistics 'club' to enhance trade

Southeast Asia Transport

26 DAYS AGO

Image by Astrid Schmid from Pixabay
Itochu accelerates ammonia fuel supply chain project in Singapore

Singapore Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

PT. MRT Jakarta, operator of the mass rapid transit system in Jakarta, holds a signing ceremony in the Indonesian capital on April 20, 2021, to award a 4.6 trillion rupiah ($316 million) construction contract to a joint venture of Sumitomo Mitsui Construction and the Indonesian state-owned PT. Hutama Karya. The joint venture will undertake part of the phase 2 of the MRT project. (Photo courtesy of MRT Jakarta)
Sumitomo Mitsui Construction to build part of phase 2 of Jakarta MRT

Indonesia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) operates in 11 locations in the country, from Padang Besar in the south to Chiang Mai in the north. It has integrated its air, sea and land services in Thailand to meet the needs of customers.(Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co.)
Nippon Express integrates Thai operations to serve supply chains better

Thailand Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash
Japan's Enshu Railway to form software development unit in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

This image shows a rendering of Mitsui Fudosan Co.'s Bangpakong logistics facility project in Chachoengsao Province in eastern Thailand. (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)
Mitsui Fudosan starts 1st overseas logistics project in Thailand

Thailand Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit lines in Singapore. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd. has joined a project to increase the transport capacity of the Automated Guideway Transit systems on the lines. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Ltd.)
Mitsubishi Heavy unit opens technical transport hub in Singapore

Singapore Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Malaysia's KLIA branch has been given certification to distribute pharmaceutical products in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Express Sdn. Bhd.)
Nippon Express expands halal logistics, rides on growing pharmaceutical sector in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tiger Lily from Pexels
Nittsu Shoji sets up new logistics base in Thailand

Thailand Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Shengyi DING, Deputy Director of Suzhou High-Speed Rail New Town Administration shook hands with Kenju Kobayashi, the alliance global director for the Alliance Innovation Lab-Shanghai (AIL-SH) after signing the MOU (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor Co.)
Nissan to help develop new transport system in China's Suzhou city

China Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Kiyoyoshi Oba (2nd from R), president of Toyota Tsusho (Thailand) Co., and Piya Techakul (2nd from L), president of ATP30 Public Co., attend a ceremony on Feb. 24, 2021, in Bangkok to form a partnership for smart mobility in commuter bus services in Thailand. (NNA/Kyodo)
Toyota Tsusho invests in Thai bus operator ATP30 for smart mobility

Thailand Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

SCG Nichirei Logistics Co.'s new distribution complex in Samutprakarn Province in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.)
Japan's Nichirei Logistics expands Thai distribution center

Thailand Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows the robotic arm of autonomous coffee-serving system "ELLA" developed by Singapore's Crown Technologies. (Photo courtesy of Crown Technologies)
Singapore firm's robot baristas to serve coffee at JR East stations

Singapore Transport

6 MONTHS AGO

Image shows a train to be delivered by Mitsubishi Corp. for the Yangon circular railway project under a deal with Myanma Railways, Myanmar's state-run railway company. (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Corp.)
Japanese trader Mitsubishi wins 69 bil. yen train deal from Myanmar

Myanmar Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Michael Gaida from Pixabay
Japanese equipment transporter Denzai takes control of Singapore peer

Singapore Transport

7 MONTHS AGO

Nippon Express Co.'s door-to-door truck and maritime transport services from Thailand. (Courtesy of Nippon Express Co.)
Nippon Express starts truck and sea transport services from Thailand

Thailand Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay
Troubled Thai Airways sells used planes, food in painful restructuring

Thailand Transport

8 MONTHS AGO

ecommerce_photo.jpg
Rosier outlook for Asean e-commerce logistics with enhanced capabilities after COVID experience

Southeast Asia Transport

9 MONTHS AGO

Jewel, the new lifestyle attraction with shops and eateries of Changi Airport, receives fewer visitors on weekdays following a sharp drop in passenger numbers because of the coronavirus crisis as seen in this photo taken on Oct. 6, 2020. However, it is packed with Singapore residents on weekends as people seek places to unwind on the island as they could not travel out of the country because most borders are still shut.
Singapore to create more travel opportunities as it plans to remake economy for resilience

Singapore Transport

9 MONTHS AGO

A rendering of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project(Photo courtesy of Japan International Cooperation Agency)
Philippines’ Megawide, Korean firms to build 17-km railway project

Philippines Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

A tunnel boring machine manufactured by JIM Technology Corp which is involved as a supplier to the Metro Manila subway project. (Photo courtesy of Philippine Department of Transportation)
First stretch of Metro Manila subway may open in December 2021

Philippines Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

Supplied photo shows a sketch of Daiwa House Industry Co.’s new logistics center in Malaysia’s Selangor state. (Photo courtesy of Daiwa House Industry Co.)
Daiwa House to open new logistics complex in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

Hankyu Hanshin Express Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. opens a new logistics center in Kuantan in Malaysia’s Pahang state on Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Hankyu Hanshin Express opens new logistics center in Malaysia

Malaysia Transport

10 MONTHS AGO

traffic-2251530_1280.jpg
Japan’s K.R.S. to acquire 4 arms of Indonesian cold chain group for $62 mil.

Indonesia Transport

11 MONTHS AGO

An electric three-wheeler cargo carrier is parked in front of an e-commerce firm’s warehouse in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on Aug. 27, 2019. (NNA)
India’s e-commerce firm Flipkart plans to fully electrify its logistics fleet by 2030

India Transport

11 MONTHS AGO