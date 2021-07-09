Japan chemical maker Denka doubles resin output at Singapore plant

Japanese chemical maker Denka Co.'s Seraya plant on Jurong Island, Singapore, where production capacity of high functional resins has been enhanced. (Photo courtesy of Denka)

SINGAPORE, NNA - Japanese chemical manufacturer Denka Co. has begun operations at an enhanced facility in Singapore where it produces high functional transparent resins, enabling the company to double output from the pre-refurbishment levels.

The new production lines at the Seraya plant on Jurong Island, restarted July 1 and are capable of making about 140,000 tons of methyl methacrylate-styrene copolymer annually after being redeveloped from a 70,000-ton polystyrene facility.

The plant is run by local subsidiary Denka Singapore Pte. Ltd. and is the Tokyo-based company's only methyl methacrylate-styrene copolymer production base.

Denka spent about 2.7 billion yen ($24.6 million) on the project to meet rising demand for the transparent resin used for optical applications such as light guide panels for back-lighting of televisions and computer displays, an official of the company said.

Demand for the thermoplastic resin is also robust from non-optical sectors, especially the fast-growing cosmetics industry in Asia, where the material is used to improve the quality of cosmetics containers, the official said. (NNA/Kyodo)