Toyota to promote mass HEV production in Malaysia

Image by Hermann Traub from Pixabay

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Toyota Motor Corp. will advance its efforts to produce eco-friendly vehicles in the Malaysian market with a fresh investment program aimed at mass-manufacturing hybrid electric vehicles.

UMW Toyota Motor Sdn. Bhd., Toyota's local joint venture with Malaysian conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd., said it will invest 270 million ringgit ($65 million) in a facility expansion program for HEVs, including a future generation of models.

UMW Toyota Deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said the move is in line with the Toyota group's initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and the Malaysian government's efforts to promote green technology and environmental sustainability.

Optimizing Toyota's hybrid electric technology and vehicles is "the most realistic, practical and immediate solution" to help the country achieve the goal, Takeyama said. (NNA/Kyodo)