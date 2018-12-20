Japan backs Myanmar project to open vocational institute

YANGON, Dec. 20 NNA - Japanese and Myanmar officials attend a grant agreement signing ceremony for the establishment of the Japan-Myanmar Aung San Vocational Training Institute in Yangon, Myanmar, on Dec. 18, 2018. (NNA/Kyodo)

By Yadana Htun

YANGON, Dec. 20 Kyodo - Japan is assisting Myanmar in opening a vocational institute in honor of legendary liberation movement leader Aung San to empower human resources.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency has pledged to provide financial and technical support for the establishment of the Japan-Myanmar Aung San Vocational Training Institute in Yangon.

As part of a five-year project, Japan and Myanmar signed an agreement on a 165 million yen ($1.47 million) aid package for the project's detailed design portion earlier this week.

Aye Myint, director general of the education ministry's department of technical vocational education and training, said the new institute will offer a diploma in automobile maintenance and electrical courses.

As Japanese automobiles dominate the Myanmar market, Aye Myint said the Southeast Asian country needs skilled maintenance workers in the transportation sector and Japan's technological expertise and know-how.

"Through the courses, we will be able to develop human resources and create job opportunities that are suitable for Myanmar's industry," he said.

Besides the training courses, the joint project calls for building facilities for the courses on the site of a former vocational training school as well as new facilities, which are scheduled for completion by May 2021.

The new institute will start teaching students in temporary buildings at the end of next year.

Kozo Yamamoto, a member of Japan's House of Representatives who heads the Japan-Myanmar Parliamentary Friendship Association, said at the project signing ceremony that the new institute will become a symbol of bilateral cooperation and attract many students from around the country.

"In order to achieve the overall goal of production of a qualified labor force and advancement of the Myanmar economy, it is crucial to cooperate among industries of the two countries," he said. (NNA/Kyodo)