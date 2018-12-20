Aeon teams with Go-Jek to step up e-payment, delivery services in Indonesia

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese retailer Aeon Mall Corp. has teamed up with Indonesia’s leading ride-hailing service provider Go-Jek to enhance convenience for customers through e-payment and delivery services.

Aeon Mall BSD Mall in Tangerang, Banten Province, west of Jakarta, has made Go-Jek’s cashless payment service Go-Pay available for shoppers at restaurants inside the mall, while offering various campaigns like cash rebates and buy-one-get-one-free promotions.

“We aim to boost sales through this collaboration amid growing use of home delivery and e-payment services through apps among consumers,” said Daisuke Isobe, President Director of PT Aeon Mall Indonesia, the retailer’s local unit.

Go-Jek holds a 79 percent share of the ride-hailing service market, including food and package delivery services, according to a September survey by Indonesia’s competition watchdog, KPPU.

The campaigns, which run until March 7 at the mall, will be also available at Aeon Mall Jakarta Garden City, Aeon’s second outlet in the country after the BSD City mall, from Jan. 14 through April 13, the Japanese firm said.

By the end of the year, the two shopping malls plan to set up “Go-Jek stations” -- parking lots for Go-Jek drivers -- to help shoppers get a motorcycle driver through the ride-hailing service. The mall will provide Go-Food, Go-Jek’s food delivery service, to their neighborhood from the stations.

The two outlets will also hold a Go-Food festival, a three-month food event at which customers pay using Go-Pay exclusively to boost the e-transaction user base. The Jakarta Garden City outlet will invite about 20 food stalls for the event.

Aeon is considering extending Go-Pay use to its supermarkets at the two malls in addition to some of its tenants.

Go-Jek’s e-payment and delivery services will also be applied to three other Aeon malls in the pipeline for future opening in the Southeast Asian country.