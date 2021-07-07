Malaysian artist debuts on booming NFT market now spreading to Asia

07, Jul. 2021

“Doge the Moon”, Red Hong Yi’s first NFT from her meme banknotes series, is now available at the Binance NFT Marketplace. (Photo: Annice Lyn)
“Doge the Moon”, Red Hong Yi’s first NFT from her meme banknotes series, is now available at the Binance NFT Marketplace. (Photo: Annice Lyn)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - Renowned Malaysian contemporary artist Red Hong Yi has joined the hot-rising NFT (non-fungible tokens) market with the launch of a series of arty-crafty meme banknotes.

Her first NFT in the series dropped on Binance on June 27 as part of the crypto platform's inaugural 100 creators program to launch its Binance NFT Marketplace.

The cryptocurrency exchange recently launched the new marketplace for the trade of digital music, art, and collectibles despite increasing pressures from regulators scrutinizing crypto markets for illegal dealings.

NFTs, which are mostly issued on Ethereum blockchain, have erupted in popularity this year, with creations such as artworks going for as high as millions of dollars. The ownership and authenticity of these unique digital assets are tracked on a blockchain.

Reflecting how meme assets, cryptocurrencies and NFTs have disrupted traditional banking and art galleries, Red Hong Yi's meme banknotes spoof paper money by tweaking the Chinese yuan, US dollar, Euro, British pound, Malaysian ringgit and Japanese yen and incorporating elements from the fun meme culture.

In a press statement, Red Hong Yi said, "NFTs may still be a novel concept to many, but I do believe in its potential to create a more transparent and efficient world. NFTs have been gaining prominence in the arts industry in recent times and have allowed artists to create digital certificates of ownership for their valuable work."

Her first meme banknote to drop on Binance's NFT Marketplace is inspired by the Chinese Yuan. Named "Doge the Moon", it pays homage to China for being at the forefront of the cryptocurrency landscape, as well as being the first country in history to issue paper money during the Song dynasty.

Red Hong Yi enthused, "As an artist, I have always been intrigued by how traditional and digital art can be integrated to create timeless masterpieces - uncovering the intricate elements of traditional craftsmanship with digital finishing techniques."

Following the first NFT drop, the other meme banknotes in the series will be minted and available on the Binance NFT Marketplace over the next five months.

Buyers will also own the physical banknotes as well as an accompanying copper plate that has been etched with their design.

Red Hong Yi said, "One concern about fiat money is the continual printing of paper money, which economists warn will lead to inflation. This has led to a large community of everyday people seeking alternative investments."

"This is what my project will be addressing. I will be designing meme-inspired banknotes onto etched copper plates which will allow me to print as many banknotes as I want to," said Red Hong Yi who will stage her "Memebank" exhibition later in the year in Kuala Lumpur.

Many countries have tightened regulations on cryptocurrencies, with countries especially China coming down hard on trading and mining.

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group had to issue a statement to explain the differences between cryptocurrencies and NFTs after a quick sellout of 16,000 copies of non-NFT-backed app images of digital art on its Alipay platform last week raised questions whether the company had violated cryptocurrency rules.

"NFTs are not interchangeable, nor divisible, making them fundamentally different from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin," according to a statement by the group's AntChain unit.

Last month, a U.K. financial markets regulator banned Binance's local entity, Binance Markets, alleging that it was not doing enough to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes on its platform.

It is the latest in an ongoing crackdown on the crypto universe that has seen billions wiped off the market value of listed U.S. rival Coinbase.

However, it has not dampened Binance's plans to diversify its business and offer the trade of any digital asset that is not a virtual currency. The company believes its considerable liquidity and lower charges will lure content producers to choose its exchange as the hub of choice.

Earlier this year, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey created an NFT of his first-ever tweet and sold it for $2.9 million.

While the NFT market is growing globally, few platforms and marketplaces cater to the Asia-Pacific region, where the booming art market in countries like China accounts for more than 20 percent of the $63 billion global market, said iBox, which is also bringing the NFT craze to Asia's luxury market.

iBox, the first NFT platform incubated by Huobi X Center and launched last week, will work with influencers, artists, and celebrities, as well as widely-recognized brands and intellectual property (IP), to offer exclusive NFT collectibles.

Artmarket.com said the NFT market is still small but burgeoning.

It noted that NFT auctions remain primarily an American specialty. The European auctioneer Millon was the first to organize a dedicated NFT session in Europe on May 20 this year in Brussels.

"With much more reasonable prices – the results ranged from $800 to $23,000 – these sales are helping to strengthen a market still searching for stability," said Artmarket in a statement in early June.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Mumbai, India (Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash)
SMFG taking major stake in Indian nonbank, full acquisition eyed

India Financials

1 HOUR AGO

“Doge the Moon”, Red Hong Yi’s first NFT from her meme banknotes series, is now available at the Binance NFT Marketplace. (Photo: Annice Lyn)
Malaysian artist debuts on booming NFT market now spreading to Asia

Malaysia Financials

2 HOURS AGO

Image by Milada Vigerova from Pixabay
Marubeni to invest in Philippines e-money venture for seafarers

Philippines Financials

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Canva Studio from Pexels
Japan's Aozora Bank ties up with Singapore VC Genesis Alternative

Singapore Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Sunarso, president director of BRI, is instrumental in transforming the Indonesian bank with digitalization and a performance-based culture. BRI is ranked 362nd among the 2,000 world's best public companies, according to Forbes. ( Photo: BRI).
BRI tops Forbes Global 2000 list for most valuable companies in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking gets 10% equity stake in ARA Asset Management

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

In 2020, the Vietnam Securities Depository registered 2.7 million domestic individual accounts, a record jump of 16.8 percent over the year before. Seeing the significant growth in the Vietnam market over the past few years, Phillip Futures and CQG are expanding services to capitalize on it. (Photo courtesy of Hanoi Stock Exchange)
Singapore's Phillip Futures offers derivatives trading on Hanoi Stock Exchange via CQG platform

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Chenyu Guan on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to help firms in China's Guangdong trade abroad

China Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

An Eid Mubarak greeting by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI) is seen across its social media and marketing platforms as the bank engages with Indonesian Muslims who will be celebrating a festive holiday in May after a month of fasting. Despite a challenging 2020, the bank managed to seize opportunities for growth. (Photo courtesy of BRI)
Indonesia's BRI bank wins regional award for raising $1 bil.

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Twin brothers Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss started Gemini in the U.S. in 2014. Since then, it has become one of the biggest regulated crypto exchanges.(Photo from Gemini's Facebook)
Crypto exchange Gemini rolls out Gemini Earn in Singapore, offers up to 7.4% interest

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Fubon Financial Holding Co., one of Taiwan’s largest financial groups, expects to see improved rankings for its businesses such as securities and insurance after the merger with Jih Sun Financial Holding Co. (Photo courtesy of Fubon Financial Holding Co.)
Taiwan's Fubon to raise $50 billion from share issue to fund Jih Sun merger

Taiwan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Southeast Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund, BGBF-I, is powered by BCMG Ltd., a Malaysia-based advisory firm that leverages on the latest technology to improve businesses with innovative, digital ideas.
Southeast Asia welcomes its first insured bitcoin fund in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Hotel manager Chadi Chemaly (L) of Raffles Hotel in Singapore said the Adyen system has enabled staff to process transactions easily, quickly and seamlessly under its unified solution. Customers are also happy with multiple payment options available and the convenience of settling a bill in a contactless manner at any location of the hotel - thanks to a handy payment device as shown by a staff seen next to him. Chemaly is holding a doorman mascot of the hotel that guests can buy from its boutique which is located at another end of the building. December, 2020 in Singapore(NNA)
E-payment boom in Southeast Asia could be worth at least $1.5 trillion

Southeast Asia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Bangkok, Thailand (Image by Wilfried Strang from Pixabay)
Daiwa Securities to form M&A joint venture with Thailand's 9 Basil

Thailand Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Victoria Station, Mumbai (Image by PDPics from Pixabay)
MUFG Bank inks MOU with India's ICICI Bank to aid Japanese firms

India Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Cris Tagupa on Unsplash
Japan's Shinkin Central Bank sets up 1st Asia subsidiary in Singapore

Singapore Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Dirk Daniel Mann from Pixabay
MUFG, Hong Kong firm to cooperate in infrastructure loan sales

Hong Kong Financials

5 MONTHS AGO

Veronica Basa, Namayan village personnel, using a payment kiosk in the head office of Namayan village in Mandaluyong city within the capital Metro Manila.(NNA)
First community to use ID for cashless payment may inspire the rest of the Philippines

Philippines Financials

6 MONTHS AGO

Benjamin Soh, STACS co-founder and managing director, said financial institutions should be transformed and empowered with new infrastructure technology to deliver faster and more transparent trade settlements. (Photo courtesy of STACS)
MD of Singapore's STACS tells how fintech can help save billions for capital markets

Singapore Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Susan Hwee, UOB's Head of Group Technology and Operations, tells NNA how the bank's initiatives are helping ASEAN businesses ride out the economic storm of the pandemic. She also shares insights into UOB’s successful digital strategy for the region.(Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB's $1.5 billion tech spend propagates ASEAN businesses, bank services

Singapore Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance ties up with Singapore's Trusty Cars

Singapore Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival X Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology (SFF X SWITCH) 2020 on Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of Singapore Government)
Singapore launches one-stop BSB business platform for global B2B markets, SMEs

Singapore Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Vietnam government officials and UOB executives sign a new MOU virtually on Nov. 27, paving the way for new investments worth SG$1.5 billion for Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of UOB)
UOB secures more Asian investments for Vietnam as opportunities grow

Singapore Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

Workers during a lunch break in Tanjong Pagar, which is part of Singapore's Central Business District and financial district. The city-state launched a code of best practices for commodity financing on Nov. 30 to set a benchmark for lending standards in the sector. (NNA).
Singapore sets higher financing standards to mend damaged reputation as commodity trading hub

Singapore Financials

7 MONTHS AGO

A branch of DBS Bank India at Gurugram city in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The bank is expected to grow its retail arm significantly after the merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank which has more than 560 branches across India. (NNA)
DBS India eyeing retail banking boost after merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

India Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni to invest in Singapore firm, eyes digital financial service

Singapore Financials

8 MONTHS AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
NTT Data, Bank of Ayudhya to enable QR code payment for Thais in Japan

Thailand Financials

9 MONTHS AGO