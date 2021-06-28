Mitsui Fudosan to open 1st overseas station building mall in Shanghai

28, Jun. 2021

Photo shows Mitsui Shopping Park LaLa station Lianhua Road, a station building shopping complex that Mitsui Fudosan Co. will open later in 2021 in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)
Photo shows Mitsui Shopping Park LaLa station Lianhua Road, a station building shopping complex that Mitsui Fudosan Co. will open later in 2021 in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan Co.)

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan Co. will open its first overseas station building shopping complex in Shanghai later this year, following the launch of its first overseas LaLaport shopping mall in the Chinese city.

The 31,000-square-meter, five-story Mitsui Shopping Park LaLa station Shanghai Lianhua Road will have direct access to the city's Lianhua Road subway station and house some 100 shops, including German supermarket ALDI and Chinese share office brand DISTRII banban, the company said Friday.

Having a 16,500-square-meter shopping floor space with underground parking, the station mall is a "hybrid" facility combining transportation, shopping and working, Mitsui Fudosan said.

Different from a large-scale LaLaport mall targeting customers from wider areas, a LaLa station mall is compact in size and targets station users and people living nearby, it said.

The new mall is located in the Minhang District in southwestern Shanghai, near downtown. The district has a population of some 2.43 million, the largest in the city's Puxi area, while about 100,000 people per day use the Lianhua Road subway station, according to the company.

Mitsui Fudosan opened the LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao shopping complex in April in the city's Pudong New Area near the Huangpu River. (NNA/Kyodo)

