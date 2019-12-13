Egypt’s travel company invests 300 million USD in Vietnam

HANOI, VNA - Egypt’s Wanna Explore Travel Limited has been licensed to provide services of operating tours and other direct support for air transportation in Vietnam.

The project worth 300 million USD was registered in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the first time an Egyptian business has invested big in Vietnam.

To date, Egyptian firms have registered to invest more than 302 million USD in 11 projects in Vietnam.

This means Wanna Explore Travel’s project has made up most of Egypt’s investment in the Southeast Asian country. - VNA