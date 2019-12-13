Hyundai Rotem wins new order for Dublin's commuter train project

SEOUL, AJU - Hyundai Rotem, a train-making subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, has secured a new order worth 125.7 billion won ($105 million) for 41 diesel-powered commuter railcar carriages operating on routes in the greater Dublin area in Ireland.

So far, Hyundai Rotem has provided 234 railcar carriages to Ireland's National Transport Authority, including 150 in 2005, 33 in 2007 and 51 in 2008. The company's new railcars equipped with eco-friendly diesel engines are capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Hyundai Rotem has secured multiple train deals abroad. In October last year, it clinched a $70.9 million deal in Kazakhstan to deliver 32 four-car trainsets by 2020 for an extended subway line in the country's metropolis of Almaty. In January this year, Hyundai Rotem won a 150.8 billion won contract to provide electric trains for a subway line in Cairo.