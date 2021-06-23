Pertamina, Japanese firms join hands for low-carbon tech research

23, Jun. 2021

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

JAKARTA, NNA - Indonesian state oil company PT. Pertamina has agreed with a group of Japanese companies to study the feasibility of an innovative carbon-reducing technology at a gas field in Indonesia's Central Java Province.

Japan's Electric Power Development Co., known as J-Power, JGC Holdings Corp. and Japan NUS Co., or JANUS, are also involved with the deal aimed at bringing into practical use in five years their carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) system.

The Bandung Institute of Technology is the other party in the Gundih gas field project starting this month, according to Pertamina.

A feasibility study is scheduled to run through next February. It will be followed by the front-end engineering design phase as well as the engineering, procurement and construction processes, with completion planned for 2024.

If successful, Pertamina said, it would be possible to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions from natural gas production at the Gundih field by 3 million tons in 10 years. The CO2 would be stored underground and stated as carbon credit to be shared between the Indonesian and Japanese governments.

J-Power and JANUS, a consulting unit of JGC Holdings, had initially proposed a study on the feasibility of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Gundih gas field.

The latest deal came after the completion in February of a preliminary study on the project, which was designated by Japan's industry ministry as an infrastructure research project encouraging bilateral international efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions. (NNA/Kyodo)

