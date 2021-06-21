Japan's JMA Management Center forms 1st overseas unit in Thailand

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - JMA Management Center Inc. has set up its first overseas subsidiary in Thailand to offer human resources development services to Japanese companies aiming to expand into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region.

JMAM (Thailand) Co. was formed in Bangkok on May 27 with an initial capital of 70 million yen ($635,250) and five employees, including two Japanese representatives, an official of the Tokyo-based company told NNA. Its core business is to provide support for Thai workers hoping to acquire manufacturing skills certificates.

The support business regarding the Thai version of the "production meister" tests is based on the scheme undertaken by the Human Resources Development Association of Japan.

It will begin in August in a tie-up with the Thailand Professional Qualification Institute, a government agency, with correspondence courses and training among the key programs to be offered.

The Thai subsidiary will also pursue ways to expand its business in human resources development by localizing its parent's resources, hoping to foster future corporate leaders. It also plans to provide learning programs related to the internet of things, or IoT, and artificial intelligence.

The launch of the Thai unit came nearly two years after JMA Management Center, which also engages in book publishing, opened a representative office in July 2019 for marketing surveys and development of goods and services. (NNA/Kyodo)